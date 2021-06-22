It would appear that William Davis Creasy of Kingsport is not cut out to be a constable. But until the Tennessee Legislature gets serious about the potential dangers inherent in giving anyone off the street the full power of a law enforcement officer, abuse such as that perpetrated by Creasy will continue.
Creasy was elected constable in Hawkins County in the fall of 2018. But before being sworn in, he conducted a traffic stop with blue lights and was indicted on felony charges of official misconduct and official oppression. As part of a plea agreement, Creasy was compelled to resign from his constable position in April 2019 and in August pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. He was granted judicial diversion, which allowed his record to be expunged after a year of probation.
In the fall of 2020, Creasy beat an opponent by one vote in a write-in campaign to win back the office. District Attorney General Dan Armstrong filed a motion claiming Creasy violated the terms of his judicial diversion by seeking candidacy for an office in the same term he was forced to resign, but Judge John Dugger denied the motion and Creasy set about his duties.
He now has been indicted on a felony charge of possessing methamphetamine that he seized during traffic stops. Armstrong said Creasy used the meth to train drug-sniffing dogs despite that Creasy isn’t certified to do so, nor is he licensed to possess narcotics for that purpose. He was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of casual exchange of meth, possession of a controlled substance without a license and simple possession of Gabapentin.
Armstrong said Creasy took meth from people during traffic stops he conducted under his authority as a constable. He would keep the narcotics in exchange for not taking the perpetrator to jail, Armstrong said. On May 12, the TBI searched Creasy’s residence and seized an unspecified amount of meth, “enough that someone out there could have been charged with a Class B felony,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said people who train narcotics-detecting dogs are required to obtain a license to possess narcotics from the director of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy, which allegedly Creasy hadn’t done.
“He was taking the controlled substances and using them to train his dogs, and he had a website that advertised himself to be a dog trainer,” Armstrong said. “We believe he was improperly using his office to further his business.”
Creasy sees himself a victim. He posted on his Facebook page, “Be very careful who you call a friend or try to help. There are some snakes among us, even wearing ‘Blue.’ Taking time out of your day to try to help someone, and then they rat you out over little stuff just to make a name for themselves.”
His fate is yet to be determined, but it’s not unusual for Tennessee constables to be charged with breaking the law. The only requirements for the job are to be 21, a non-felon, have at least a GED and be able to read and write. And if you win election, you have the full authority of a law enforcement officer without the advanced training they undergo. That’s not just local, but statewide. Most constables are content with serving warrants, their only source of income. But with only a week of training they can strap on a gun and start patrolling the streets with a set of blue lights without reporting their activities to anyone.
It’s a serious deficiency that Tennessee constables are under no supervision whatsoever and have the power to pull over, search and arrest. State lawmakers should remove all such authority from constables so that they only serve warrants. And even in that, they should be made to report to the local sheriff’s department.
— Kingsport Times News