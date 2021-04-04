Lawmakers in the Tennessee House of Representatives voted last week to designate the Bible as the state’s official book.
If approved by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Bill Lee, the holy scriptures would join an assortment of plants, insects and other creatures deemed an “official” something in Tennessee.
That includes the raccoon, which is the official wild animal in Tennessee. The wily raccoon is in the same company as the bobwhite quail, which is the state’s game bird.
Tennessee’s official state tree is the tulip popular. Its state sport fish is the smallmouth bass.
The tomato is Tennessee’s official state fruit, and the iris is its sanctioned cultivated flower.
Don’t go messing with a Tennessee cave salamander because it is the state’s chosen amphibian. And never step on a lady bug or a lightning bug — they’re both official state insects.
You can be mighty proud to take a ride on a Tennessee walking horse. It has been designated the state’s official horse.
Not to be forgotten is the the Eastern box turtle, which is the state’s official reptile.
Tennessee has not one, but nine official songs. The best known are “Rocky Top” and “Tennessee Waltz.”
One of the last added to the list is “The pride of Tennessee,” which was approved by the state General Assembly in 1996. One of its co-writers was the late Fred Congdon, who once served as county mayor in Unicoi County.
The state’s official outdoor drama is “Liberty!” The play is an annual production at the Sycamore State Historic Park in Elizabethton.
Tennessee even has an official airplane. The General Assembly voted in 2017 to designate the Memphis Belle, the legendary B-17 “Flying Fortress” from World War II, as Tennessee’s official airplane.
There’s many other interesting facts about this state and its government that can be discovered in the pages of the Tennessee Blue Book, which is a guidebook published by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office every two years.
For example, did you know that the Department of Agriculture was established in 1854 as the first official state agency?
Here’s some more interesting tidbits from the Blue Book:
• Most folks know that Washington County was the first county in any state to be named after George Washington, but do you know from whom Carter County gets its name?
That would be Landon Carter, an officer in the Revolutionary War, who later served as the speaker of the Senate for the short-lived state of Franklin.
• The Tennessee Department of Health, which was created in 1923, employs 3,239 people statewide in a network that includes 89 rural and six metropolitan county health departments.
This essential state department has commanded a fair share of attention in the past year as it has played a key role in helping Tennesseans to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
• It might surprise many critics of big government that this state’s government is the single “largest employer of Tennesseans,” with more than 43,000 employees on its payroll.