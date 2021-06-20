It’s Memorial Day, and I’m sitting on a boat floating around South Holston Lake.
It’s warm, but not particularly hot, and despite it being a holiday, the lake isn’t as crowded as I expected it would be when my girlfriend first suggested taking my family out on her parents’ boat the day before. After cruising around the lake for about half an hour, looking for a spot to beach, we find a rocky section of shoreline on an island and tie off to a nearby tree.
It’s then I first hear the pleas from my girlfriend and mom to make sure I put on sunblock, as I’ve had some truly awful sunburns in my life. Last year, for example, I was burned bad enough to have my shoulders blister while the rest of my burned skin itched worse than anything I’ve ever felt in my life — like thousands of fire ants crawling inside your skin as millions more bite you incessantly.
I spray the sunblock into my hands, and begin to rub it on my face, arms, chest and back. I feel protected.
After chasing my dog around this small island we stopped at, we decided to head back out and find a new spot to dock. More time goes by, and eventually we decide to just drop anchor in a quiet cove and hang out. After some coaxing, I relent and jump into the water. It’s chilly, and I regret my decision immediately.
About an hour later, maybe less, maybe more, I climb back onto the boat and dry myself off as we prepare to head back to the dock, and I sit in a sunny spot on the boat for much of the ride back. It was then I noticed my forearms were red — “Oh, no,” I thought to myself, “This isn’t good.”
During the roughly 45-minute drive back to my apartment, I lament the sunblock’s failure to protect me and hope it doesn’t develop into an itching sunburn, something the internet has aptly dubbed “Hell’s Itch” — something I’ve experienced twice before in my life. As soon as I get home, I lather myself in lotion and take stock of my burn — slight on my forearms, a little on my right shoulder and, most severely, on my forehead.
On Tuesday morning, I wake up to see my forehead is in rough shape, so I cover it with antibiotics, put gauze over it and throw on a hat as I head to the office to start the workweek. I repeat this through Friday.
After a week, I’m confident I won’t have to deal with that awful itching sensation again, though it did briefly begin on my right shoulder before I was able to tame it with lotion, aloe vera, Benadryl and some ibuprofen. The next weekend, on Sunday, I’m back out on the lake — this time spending most of the day in the shade while wearing a newly acquired sunhat I purchased at TJ Maxx a couple days prior.
This time, however, I’m able to escape a sunburn.
While I don’t always get sunburned when I’m out on the water or spending a large amount of time outside, when I do I’m always reminded of how annoying and sometimes awful it is to deal with. But beyond that, the use of sunblock when outdoors is incredibly important as it helps prevent damage to your skin long-term and can help reduce your risk of developing skin cancer.
This summer, learn from my misfortunes and remember to lather on the sunblock to protect yourself, both now and years down the road — even if you’re somebody who doesn’t burn.