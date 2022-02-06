The price of your home has likely skyrocketed in the last year. The convergence of low interest rates, prohibitively expensive building materials, and the flock of millennials finally setting sail from the safe harbor of Mom’s house, have formed near perfect conditions for surging home prices.
And if you’re a homeowner in Johnson City, you’ve enjoyed an even greater amplification of this American phenomenon. The reason — at least it seems to me — is that our area, in particular, is tailor-made for those fleeing cities in search of a low cost, picturesque community filled with like-minded folks who also enjoy the outdoors, all-the-while residing in a wallet-friendly state. What more could you want?
The Wall Street Journal has even taken notice of Johnson City, not once, but three times, in their Emerging Housing Market Index, most recently published in October — where JC ranks #9 in the nation. And this is a big deal. In fact, Johnson City even outranks many of the big boys, such as Charlotte and Tampa.
So, how good of an investment is your house? Does the recent jump in your home’s value mean it should join the ranks of other traditional investments, like stocks and bonds?
According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the median home value in Johnson City for November 2021 is $216,000. This is up from $134,000 just 10 years earlier. That’s an increase of nearly $82,000 in just a decade! Pretty good, huh? It certainly sounds good.
But before we start popping champagne bottles, let’s take an objective and unemotional look at the raw numbers by using the foregoing data (which, let’s be honest, is somewhat stacked in favor of real estate due to the trough-to-peak years we’re using).
Here goes: going from $134,000 to $216,000 in 10 years equates to (according to my trusty BA II Plus financial calculator) a 4.89% average annualized return. Now let’s be honest, 4.89% is not exactly a riveting return for anyone who has any experience with genuine long-term investing. Meanwhile the S&P 500, ignoring reinvested dividends, over that same period averaged around 14%! Heck, even a balanced portfolio (one consisting of part stocks and bonds) would have earned you somewhere in the neighborhood of 10%. In either of these portfolios, your money would have more than doubled, and in the process, smoked the growth rate of your home.
Where you might sense this article turning a little salty — and I confess that up until now I have tiptoed quite delicately, since I understand that nowhere is one more robustly opinionated than when it comes to the value and/or subsequent appreciation of his house is when I hear someone confidently spout off that their home is the “best investment [they’ve] ever made.” I’ve always found this statement to be as equally reductionist as it is silly. As they say, numbers don’t lie.
It is not my aim to suggest that homeownership is a folly laden decision. It most certainly is not. Owning a home, in most cases, is preferable to renting, and any granular analysis of the preceding binary will demonstrate that buying a house, in the long run, is the most sensible consumption decision, given that you must pay to live somewhere. But a housing choice should be viewed as just that, a consumption decision, not an investment one.
I’m not sure exactly why we are so passionate about the subject of our homes. But, if you’ll permit, I’d like to take a stab at it. I believe it’s the emotional connection we have with our house. After all, it’s the structure that directly shelters our family and serves as the backdrop to many fond childhood memories. In a sense, our house is like a family member. I love driving home every day through our wooded subdivision to arrive at the place where my bride and I brought home our newborn son on a snowy January day in 2016. It’s special.
Come to think of it, my wife even named our house “Beaulieu” (French for “beautiful place”) within days of us moving in. Yet would you like know what she calls our Roth IRAs? “Boring.” Yep, she literally calls her retirement nest egg “BORING” despite the fact that since 2001 that little investment account has obliterated the growth rate of any house we’ve ever owned.
So maybe don’t put the champagne away quite yet. Owning a home is something, in the end, that deserves to be celebrated. Little else symbolizes the American experience better than our home. It’s a wonderful asset that, yes, maintains value and is more financially sensible than many alternatives. But before toasting the American Dream don’t forget to raise a glass for your real and actual investments. They deserve your love too. Cheers!
Matthew Trivett of Johnson City is an investment adviser.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.