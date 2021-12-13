In 2018, area leaders were all aboard a proposal to extend Amtrak’s passenger rail service to Bristol, Virginia.
A booster group called the Bristol VA/TN Rail Coalition championed the prospect and predicted it would bring visitors, jobs and money to the twin cities and beyond.
Then Johnson City Vice Mayor Jenny Brock, believing the Tennessee side of the Tri-Cities would also stand to benefit from more transportation options, told the group to, “count me in,” seeming to give the thumbs-up to go full-steam ahead.
A 2019 study commissioned by the coalition predicted 23,600 riders a year from an Amtrak stop in Bristol and up to 22 new jobs.
In Virginia, things have been progressing toward that goal. Gov. Ralph Northam has supported a Bristol expansion several times, and the state’s approved budget this year asked the Department of Transportation to estimate the cost of extending the line, though no money has yet been put aside for the project.
The federal government, too, seems keen on passenger rail, as evidenced by the infrastructure package passed by Congress that provides $66 billion for Amtrak improvements and expansion.
Things have been quiet here in Tennessee, though, since the Rail Coalition invited leaders from our side to take in their proposal.
1st District Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, voted against the overall infrastructure bill, as did Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. Republicans among Virginia’s delegation similarly dissented to the package, including Southwest Virginia’s Rep. Morgan Griffith.
Gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, a rail proponent, lost his bid this year in Virginia to Republican Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t said much on the record about passenger rail.
The global COVID-19 pandemic also took a bite out of ridership, dropping travelers on Amtrak trains by 47% in 2019-20.
What we’d like to know this week is how many passenger rail supporters are still out there? Would you ride a train out of Bristol? Where would you go? Do you believe the political and public health changes in the last three years will hurt the number of potential riders from Bristol?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.