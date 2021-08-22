Kate Craig
Guest Opinion
For three days, starting on Monday, Aug. 16, attorneys in Sullivan County faced off to determine the fate of tenured teacher Coach Matthew Hawn who taught Contemporary Issues. According to the Sullivan County Board of Education, Coach Hawn was fired for unprofessional conduct and insubordination.
But as I listened for three straight days to testimony, it wasn’t exactly as the school board had claimed. Coach Hawn was fired because of his liberal views, because he introduced Op-Eds and works of art by Black artists, and because he taught the truth.
Racism is never clearly wrapped up in a package that makes it easy to identify. Case in point, it took decades for the practice of redlining to be identified as racist and stopped. Unless someone is wearing a white robe and hood, we must look more critically at practices to identify racism — or systemic racism.
For example, it stood out to me that over the course of those three days, out of an assortment of 40 to 50 people who attended or participated in the proceedings, only three people were people of color.
Profanity seemed to be what the school administration had hung their hat on as the crux of their argument. Profanity that was found in an assigned editorial, “The First White President,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates with quotes from President Trump, “grab them by the p” and Steve Bannon, “cucks.” Each of these examples were cited as the foundation and proof for the school system’s attorney.
The profanity used in Kyla Lacey’s spoken word poem, “White Privilege,” which was played in class via YouTube, was also cited, despite Coach Hawn’s best efforts to mute the profanity — something all witnesses agreed happened.
When the Tennessee Education Association attorney for Coach Hawn cross-examined Dr. David Cox, the recently retired Sullivan County director of schools, about the language used in other literary works assigned by the school, such as “Death of a Salesman,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Poisonwood Bible,” as well as works by Shakespeare, Dr. Cox responded that he wasn’t an expert on these subjects. He wasn’t a Shakespeare scholar.
During questioning, the school system’s Human Resources Director Ingrid Deloach stated that all opinions, including an opinion denying the Holocaust, must be honored in the classroom.
You can have your own opinions, but not your own facts.
Eventually, it surfaced the school administration didn’t believe Coach Hawn had introduced enough conservative viewpoints into the class, specifically a conservative counterpoint to white privilege, something Coach Hawn had overtly stated as fact. What is the conservative counterpoint to anti-racism?
Students testified what a wonderful teacher Coach Hawn was. One stated he’d inspired her to pursue teaching. Another stated Coach Hawn had helped him learn how to think for himself and how to evaluate news sources with a critical eye in pursuit of objective truth. All these students, who individually stated their political ideology, represented all parts of the political spectrum.
There’s nothing about recognizing white privilege or dismantling systemic racism that is comfortable for white people — including myself. It’s hard work, that requires me to set my ego aside and be humble enough to admit that despite my best of intentions, I have biases and blind spots. I must always be learning and doing better.
The hearing officer won’t render his verdict until Oct. 11. So now we wait. But I do know I would have loved to have taken Coach Hawn’s Contemporary Issues class when I was in high school.
Johnson City resident Kate Craig is First Congressional District Chair for the Tennessee Democratic County Chairs Association and Vice President of the East Grand Division for the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women.