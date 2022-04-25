Over the last several months, we’ve seen the costs of many basic items increase.
Food and fuel, two necessities of our modern society, have leapt in price, driven by factors both domestic and foreign.
In the last several years, however, another essential expenditure has increased — rents.
A hike in residential rents can be attributed to a number of things, maybe a combination of them, from new residents relocating to short-term rentals, like Airbnb, eating up some of the available inventory.
We’ve seen some evidence that available housing units, especially on the more affordable end of the market, are becoming harder and harder to find.
We’ve also heard criticism that, even though some real estate developers are planning to build new rental properties, some of their planned rents are not affordable.
Maintaining the proper amount of housing at all income levels is important for communities, especially in Johnson City, where students living off campus need rental units for a portion of the year.
We’re hoping some of our readers will share their experiences with the local housing market. Have you been able to find an affordable apartment? Is your housing suitable and does it meet your needs? Is the region in a rental crisis?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.