There is only so much holiday turkey, ham and veggie side dishes you can eat on a regular basis before you wind up wanting something (anything) different, while punching another hole in your belt to handle your waistline’s expansion.
Leave it to my dining partner to find the right place for the two of us to realign our daily diet’s gyroscope, and it’s just around the corner from our place, too.
First impressions
Pinto Sushi Thai Kitchen (“Pinto’s”, as my dining partner calls it) is tucked into a section of the now multi-purposed Burlington Industries property at the corner of McKinley Road and West Walnut Street in Johnson City. The easiest way to get there is to take West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street, then travel about half a mile to its junction with McKinley Road.
Pinto Sushi Thai Kitchen occupies Suite 100 in the front of the Burlington property. There is plenty of parking out front, and an access ramp that leads to Pinto’s front door on your left.
Entering the front door of Suite 100 finds you in an airy dining room with seating for about 40 patrons or so, along with a cashier and carry-out counter that doubles as a sushi preparation station. A pair of French doors opens into a second room that houses an open-plan kitchen and a smaller dining area with seating for 12.
Our server Kew, though busy at the counter, greeted us with a smile. After Kew found us a table and took our drink orders, my dining partner and I settled down to decide on supper.
Selections
My dining partner does not enjoy the same enthusiasm that I have for sushi, preferring stir-fry for her meal’s method of cookery, and Thai stir-fry for choice. Though Pinto’s sushi is prepared by a very capable shokunin, (that’s “virtuoso” for us Americans), I was in a mood for Thai cuisine as well.
My dining partner’s choice for her meal started off with a bowl of Pinto’s excellent Tom Kha soup with chicken ($5.50). Her entrée was Pinto’s Vegetable stir-fry with shrimp added ($14).
I decided to be unconventional, starting with a pair of Pinto’s Fresh Rolls ($7) and having a plate of Som Tam salad as my main meal ($10).
How it tastes
The Tom Kha soup pleased my dining partner very much. Pinto’s makes an authentic Tom Kha, using the gingery-flavored galangal as an ingredient, along with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime leaves and, in this case, chopped pieces of white meat chicken as the protein source. A smidge or two of mirin (fish sauce) made for a very tasty bowl of soup for my dining partner.
Following this was her main course, Pinto’s vegetable stir-fry with some nice juicy shrimp in the role of seafood. The veggies included quartered broccoli florets, carrot slices, chunked mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, zucchini slices and some sectioned green bell pepper rings.
After tossing with teriyaki and eel sauce in a very hot wok, a quantity of shelled and de-veined shrimp were added and flash-cooked just before plating and serving. The shrimp were just cooked through, fat and succulent while the veggies were perfect after their trip through the wok, retaining both crunch, texture and flavor quite well.
My Fresh Rolls were packed full of rice noodles, chopped cooked shrimp, cilantro, fresh basil, wrapped in moistened rice paper with peanut sauce to keep it company.
Pinto’s Som Tam salad is authentic, using julienned raw green papaya together with some raw long green beans, quartered red cherry tomatoes, some Thai chilies for spice and heat.
A splash of lime juice, some fish sauce, and a dusting of ground peanuts was next, along with some of Pinto’s excellent shrimp.
One thing I found out was that the Thai chilies used in Pinto’s version of Som Tam salad have a potent and long-lasting heat signature, one that can only be cooled with a tall quart of Pinto’s delicious and cooling Thai lime tea ($4). Alternating sips of Pinto’s lime tea with forkfuls of Som Tam seemed to provide the best balance, and eased scorching of taste buds.
Overall, my entree of Som Tam and lime tea provided a balanced pairing for a dining experience that was quite invigorating.
The bottom line
Pinto’s Sushi Thai Kitchen has earned a place as one of the Mystery Diner’s “go-to” restaurants for Thai cuisine.
The ingredients are utterly fresh, their preparation and cookery both professional and timely. Your meal is capably served in a dining environment that is spare but also comfortable and friendly.
Pinto’s also does a superb job with both maki and nigiri sushi.
Try them, and Pinto’s will be on your “go-to” list as well.