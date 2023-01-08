Millions of sports fans watched in shock last week when Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field after a tackle, suffering a cardiac arrest.
Thankfully, after lifesaving measures taken that night by on-site medical personnel and days spent in the hospital under care, Hamlin was alert and speaking Friday.
The very public medical emergency renewed interest nationwide in the sport’s safety.
Some complained of football’s inherent violence and pointed to uncommon medical emergencies and more common brain trauma and joint damage from repeated heavy hitting.
Fans were quick to defend the sport however, pointing to the financial and educational opportunities opened up to players and underscoring the safety protocols the National Football League and collegiate sports organizations have enacted to ensure player safety.
There are certainly risks involved in sports, from local high school teams lining up under Friday night lights to professional athletes suiting up for the Super Bowl.
The question we’re asking this week is whether the risk is worth it. Is football too dangerous? Is it more dangerous than other sports? Are there ways to mitigate the risks of full-contact sports that should be explored? Could we provide educational and financial opportunities other than sports scholarships to members of marginalized groups?
