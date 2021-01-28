If a study published this week is any indication, the Tri-Cities region could use a little more fiber in its diet.
According to research by University of Tennessee at Chattanooga economist Bento Lobo, Chattanooga’s early development of a municipal high-speed broadband network generated $2.7 billion in economic benefits since it was built in 2009.
With an initial investment of $396.1 million, including a $111.7 million stimulus grant from the Department of Energy, utility provider EPB helped generate 9,516 jobs, brought $244 million in new business, landed $110 million in research projects and saved businesses $260 million in improved electricity reliability.
That’s an impressive return on investment that should spark the interest of economic development officials everywhere.
What’s more, the robust network, upgraded from 1 gigabit-per-second speeds to 10 Gig five years ago, proved plenty for a 75% increase in traffic when jobs, schools, doctor’s visits and social interaction went online during the pandemic.
One thing we’ve learned over the past year is how essential having a reliable internet connection is in our everyday lives. Yet many people in the more rural areas of the region still lack even the option to subscribe to high-speed internet service.
Waiting for private telecommunications companies to extend service to them has taken too long, and they’ve made it crystal clear that their interests lie more in providing returns for their shareholders than serving customers who need them.
It’s beyond time to treat reliable internet service like the public utility it has naturally become. With regulation and public investment, it can be extended to more homes.
Fortunately, utility companies in our area have seen the need and are working to fulfill it.
Bristol Tennessee Essential Services offers high-speed broadband to the north of our area, Erwin Utilities has an expanding footprint of internet service in Unicoi County, and BrightRidge is in the early stages of a multi-year build of wired and wireless service in its footprint, mostly in Washington County.
To help along the ongoing projects, it makes sense to focus economic development investments to these utilities, and to offer public incentives and consultation to other parts of our area that remain underserved.
Let’s quicken the pace and connect all of our community members to the means of communication essential to life in our modern world.