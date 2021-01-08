On Wednesday, a mob of thousands descended on the U.S. Capitol in an attack on our democratic process, the foundation of our nation.
While our elected representatives were performing their sworn constitutional duties to confirm our next president, violent rioters overran police officers, smashed their way into our country’s seat of power, and then roamed the hallways to vandalize and defile offices and chambers.
There’s no other way to describe their deplorable attempt to stop states’ Electoral College votes from being certified than calling it insurrection.
The terror they brought caused elected officials, staffers, journalists and law enforcement officers to fear for their lives. Pictures and videos from inside the Capitol show innocent people huddled together behind barricades, wondering if they would be kidnapped, injured or killed.
Sadly, five people died during the assault, including U. S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died Thursday night as a result of injuries he sustained while attempting to hold back the mob.
Those who fomented and carried out Wednesday’s violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Blatant attacks on our country and its integral functions cannot be tolerated.
Our men and women in Congress were right to go back into session and certify the votes later that night. They were tired and frightened, but they had a job to do.
It proved that, despite threats from multiple sides, the will of the people cannot be thwarted.
That message should resonate with all citizens. We cannot stand for future attacks on our institutions.
It is up to all of us to recognize threats to our democracy and work to preserve and maintain it.