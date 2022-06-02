After many Republican-controlled state legislatures tried to restrict voters’ access to the polls as a sour grapes response to their majority party’s loss in the 2020 elections, it’s encouraging to see local officials trying to make voting easier.
Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said this week that voting sites will be open until 7 p.m. — two hours later — on Mondays during the early voting period for the Aug. 4 election.
Those extra hours give more opportunities to participate in the democratic process to people who work demanding jobs or have other pressing responsibilities, like caregivers.
Though Tennessee employers are required to allow their workers reasonable time to vote on the day of an election — up to three hours — many employees aren’t aware of that allowance, and long lines during the mad rush at polls on election day after normal business hours discourage some from voting.
Early voting has been growing in popularity for several years because of the convenience, giving voters the opportunity to skip the lines and vote according to their schedules.
Having polls open after hours one day a week is an excellent idea, and we hope there may be more opportunities found to expand access to voters in the August and November elections.
The initiatives to reach more voters undertaken this year by Jones, who was appointed administrator last year, and the Election Commission, of which four out of five members are new, have been encouraging to see.
Voting is one of our most important rights and responsibilities as citizens of this country and members of this community, and we hope more people will now be more free to exercise it.
Early voting for the Aug. 4 election, which will be the general election for county seats and the primaries for state, federal and municipal elections, runs from July 15 to July 30.
For the state, federal and municipal general elections on Nov. 8, early voting runs from Oct. 9 to Nov. 3.