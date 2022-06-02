Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.