For the first time in 16 years, Johnson City will have a new city manager on Dec. 20.
That’s when Cathy Ball, formerly an assistant city manager in nearby Asheville, North Carolina, will take over for Pete Peterson, who is retiring after a 30-year tenure with the city.
Peterson has done tremendous work at the helm of the city and has helped it grow and develop its assets, even in times of adversity. We’re thankful Johnson City has had his leadership and experience to rely on these past 16 years he’s been city manager, and we hope Ball can quickly take the baton from him and hit the ground running.
City commissioners, who voted unanimously to hire Ball from a field of experienced administrators, seemed impressed with her interpersonal skills and her experience in the city just over the mountains.
Commissioner Jenny Brock remarked on her communication ability and compassion for people.
Commissioner John Hunter and Mayor Joe Wise said they hoped Ball learned from her time in Asheville what to do and what not to do when directing a growing community like ours and could apply that experience here.
After signing her contract with the city, Ball said managing growth will be a top priority for the city in the near future. She will also likely be tasked with filling several high-level administrative positions in the coming years as the people currently in those positions retire.
As the new city manager, Ball said she’d like input from city commissioners, city staff and city residents to help guide her and her administration as Johnson City takes its next steps.
We think that’s a great idea, and we’d like to ask our readers to share their thoughts. Where do you think Johnson City should go from here? What current city programs and initiatives would you like to see continued? What new missions do you believe should be a priority? What changes would you like to see in how the city operates?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
