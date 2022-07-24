The recent headlines about Larry Arnn, president of ultra-conservative Hillsdale College and the lack of response by Gov. Bill Lee to off-the-wall remarks disparaging the role of teachers and colleges of education in Tennessee may have been puzzling to some. However, you can find answers if you know where to look.
Far right advocates for privatizing public education was the real motive. In a recent lecture at the Hillsdale College, culture war orchestrator and conservative activist Christopher Rufo provided details of this strategy for replacing public education with a universal voucher system.
Rufo told his Hillsdale audience that “to get universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school distrust.” The lecture seems to have provided motivation for the president of Hillsdale College to deliver disparaging remarks to a conservative audience in Tennessee.
The lecture by Rufo at Hillsdale College was intended to be a speech to provide motivation to conservatives to step forward to help move the strategy to the forefront in the news media. Conservative activists also want Republican legislators to pass school voucher laws that provide funding to follow students regardless of where they attend school. It is in plain view.
The Tennessee Republican legislature will bring the voucher issue to the forefront in January if Republicans maintain a majority in the November election.
In a leaked two-hour video at a Cool Springs Conference Center for a closed door reception including Gov. Lee and Larry Arnn that was obtained by the news media, Lee offered only praise for Arnn. He never took issue with the president of Hillsdale College. Nor did he defend the state’s more than 80,000 public school teachers or the universities who provide teacher training programs across the state.
Were the remarks at a closed door reception more of an attempt to persuade some far-right Tennesseans into believing a new strategy is needed in public education according to Arnn or Gov. Lee? Arnn is hoping to fill 50 to 100 new charter schools with students in Tennessee in the near future. Is the governor actually in agreement with the remarks made by Arnn?
You may not know culture war orchestrator Christopher Rufo. However, you certainly have seen, heard or read some of the far-right propaganda called “critical race theory” (CRT) that has been propagated by gross exaggerations and promoted by Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute in New York.
You may have noticed that Tennessee legislators could not wait to get CRT legislation on the law books of Tennessee even though CRT has never been taught in Tennessee K-12 public schools.
The state publishes its curriculums for every subject. If it is in the state curriculum, that would make it a State Department of Education and a governor problem, not a local problem. It does not exist.
CRT is an academic theory taught in some American law schools only. Using CRT is an attempt to make the public believe something terrible is wrong in our educational institutions. Legislators should know better. Are they that desperate to use misinformation for political fundraising?
Rufo claims that the critical race theory “has pervaded every aspect of the federal government and poses an existential threat to the U.S.” He makes such outlandish claims in an effort to provoke distrust toward public schools and to promote school choice and a move toward privatization in education.
Rufo told his Hillsdale College audience that they “have to be ruthless and brutal.”
The idea is to concoct lies and distortions by making up stories about something that has never occurred in the classroom.
Maybe you have heard or read about the concocted story that white students are being taught to hate themselves because they were really the ones responsible for slavery. Look to see if you can find multiple examples in schools or textbooks in your community to support such an outlandish racist remark.
Parents’ Choice Tennessee (PCT), an ultra-conservative group, says it focuses on “protecting the parents of Williamson County school children of all ages from harmful and age-inappropriate content.” On July 8 they sued the Williamson County School system leadership team and the state of Tennessee Education Commissioner over “Wit & Wisdom” curriculum used in Kindergarten that the state adopted in 2020.
The curriculum was created by Great Minds, a D.C. based nonprofit publisher. PCT claims that it violates the new Anti-CRT law of Tennessee. The curriculum leaders in Williamson County stated they have found no efforts within the “Wit & Wisdom” curriculum to teach CRT. Some parents have said the content has been wonderful and triggered interest in their child to want to learn to read.
The public school system and the state now have to spend public monies to defend a Kindergarten curriculum void of any CRT. PCT is asking the court to decide the intent of a Kindergarten curriculum.
Misinformation is a driver for fundraising. It also stirs a lot of hate based on lies. There are some individuals who will believe any fabrications placed before them, especially if they read it on the internet. We have witnessed that misinformation works with political fundraising.
The idea is to spread such lies quickly using social media and ultra right news media to persuade the public into believing something must be wrong with education. The president of Hillsdale College provided you with an example to make the public outraged to get action from legislators. His remarks seem to have backfired, or did they?
News organizations across the state and country have published Arnn’s remarks and Gov. Lee’s lack of a response. Now look at the media attention that has been given to the far right organization wanting to run 50 to 100 new charter schools in Tennessee using taxpayer dollars and supported by Lee.
Locally, legislators, recognizing the majority of the voting public disapproved of Gov. Lee’s lack of response regarding this ridiculous claim, immediately decided it was in their best interest to gently throw the governor under the bus. Local legislators’ comments were more about Arnn’s remarks, teachers and colleges of education than about Lee’s failure to respond.
The new charter schools curriculum will of course be ultra-conservative leaning and void of historical findings designed by Hillsdale College, provided they are able to find a sufficient number of qualified teachers.
But then again, is Arnn interested in qualified teachers? That may be difficult considering there is a nationwide shortage of teachers, not to mention their leader (Arnn) saying that “education destroys generations of people and that it is a plague.”
Gov. Lee’s choice to operate new charter schools in Tennessee shows the his political ultra-conservative ideology is more important than good leadership. Tennessee schools needs a governor who values professional teachers along with valued school leadership teams found in all school districts across the state. The state and public schools need a new governor along with new legislators. Voting can be powerful, if you participate. Please vote!
The Rev. Jeff Briere is minister of Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.