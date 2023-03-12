On Dec. 26, 1913, this individual wrote a now-legendary note to his nephew’s wife, Lora, in Washington, D.C. that said, “Goodbye — If you hear of my being stood up against a Mexican stone wall and shot to rags, please know that I think that a pretty good way to depart this life. It beats old age, disease, or falling down the cellar stairs. To be a Gringo in Mexico — ah, that is euthanasia!”
Who was that individual with a grisly death wish?
None other than Ambrose Bierce (1842-1914?) — a combat veteran of the Civil War, a loathed San Francisco journalist who carried a Colt .45 for protection and a brilliant short story writer who used psychological and idiosyncratic horror to describe the senselessness and absurdities of war in “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” and “Chickamauga.”
In addition to his short stories, Bierce is also known for “The Devil’s Dictionary,” which according to S. T. Joshi, “[is] a brilliant lexicon of subversively cynical definitions ... that displays ... his corrosive wit.
“It’s amusing to note,” Joshi said, “that Bierce’s original publisher (Doubleday, Page & Co.) vetoed Bierce’s own preferred title and used “The Cynic’s Word Book” for the 1906 edition.”
Bierce, however, remarked sarcastically in a letter, “Here in the East the Devil is a sacred personage (the Fourth Person of the Trinity, as an Irishman might say) and his name must not be taken in vain.”
And, while I do teach the short stories of Bierce, it was suggested — with a wink — to avoid teaching “The Devil’s Dictionary,” lest students fail to grasp those “subversively cynical definitions” or comprehend “corrosive wit.”
Translated: “Oh, that’s offensive.”
Even though “The Devil’s Dictionary” isn’t currently on any best-seller list, it is as relevant today as it was 117 years ago, as the definitions below prove.
ABSURDITY, n. A statement or belief manifestly inconsistent with one’s own opinion.
ARENA, n. In politics, an imaginary rat-pit in which the statesman wrestles with his record.
CAPITAL, n. The seat of misgovernment.
CONGRESS, n. A body of men who meet to repeal laws.
CONSERVATIVE, n. A statesman who is enamored of existing evils, as distinguished from the Liberal, who wishes to replace them with others.
EXECUTIVE, n. An officer of the Government, whose duty it is to enforce the wishes of the legislative power until such time as the judicial department shall be pleased to pronounce them invalid and of no effect.
OPPOSITION, n. In politics, the party that prevents the Government from running amuck by hamstringing it.
POLITICS, n. A strife of interest masquerading as a contest of principles.
SENATE, n. A body of elderly gentlemen charged with high duties and misdemeanors.
VOTE, n. The instrument and symbol of a freeman’s power to make a fool of himself and a wreck of his country.
Of course, the aforementioned are only small samplings of what Bierce has to offer, so give the devil his due and buy yourself a copy and enjoy a good diabolical laugh.
Yes, Bierce’s disappearance remains one of the great unsolved mysteries in American history; however, I believe he would agree there are a few 21st century definitions that should be added to his “Devil’s Dictionary.”
AXIOM, n. In politics, a pronouncement made by an elected official and taken to be true although not usually true.
CONSPIRACIES, pl. n. Fabricated theories set in motion by ignoramuses with too much time on their hands.
HEADLINES, pl. n. Words printed in large font once used by newspapers to grab the reader’s interest and awareness. Now used to generate public anxiety, fear and paranoia.
MANDATE, n. In politics, an official order deemed obligatory, issued by some so-called authoritative figurehead somewhere, with total disregard of the overall affects placed on the public — usually ignored by its majority — and who have become unwilling participants (sheep) by refusing to submit to the witlessness of those in charge.
REDACT, v. In politics, the censoring of names that protects the guilty.
THE WHO, collective n. A 1964 British rock group, not to be confused with the WHO, an unreliable and dangerous health organization known for its absurd edicts and over-reaching authority.
TRIGGER WARNINGS, compound n. The act of giving college students advance notice of disturbing reading assignments in order to shield them from the harsh realities of life.
UNMASKING, v. In politics, the leaking of names of innocent people.
In the final analysis, though, these definitions have sadly become the product of a complacent society.
Don’t blame journalists — blame yourselves.
Larry French lives in Butler. He is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and teaches composition and literature at East Tennessee State University You may reach him at FRENCHL@etsu.edu.