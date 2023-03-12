Transcending time with memories and irises

Larry French

On Dec. 26, 1913, this individual wrote a now-legendary note to his nephew’s wife, Lora, in Washington, D.C. that said, “Goodbye — If you hear of my being stood up against a Mexican stone wall and shot to rags, please know that I think that a pretty good way to depart this life. It beats old age, disease, or falling down the cellar stairs. To be a Gringo in Mexico — ah, that is euthanasia!”

Who was that individual with a grisly death wish?

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.