Earlier this year, I wrote about how I’d been getting into cooking more since the pandemic started, and discussed some of my attempts at baking pies and cookies over the winter.
Well, I’m back to talk cooking — specifically a pair of seafood meals I’ve really taken a liking to: salmon, yellow rice and mashed potatoes, and snow crab with oven-roasted corn. Now, I’ve always loved seafood (living in coastal areas most of your life will do that to you), but I’d never really attempted to cook it myself, mostly out of fear that, if I messed it up (which I often do when cooking new things), I’d just be wasting money and time.
But, with COVID-19 curtailing my frequent trips to restaurants, I decided I’d eventually need to bite the bullet and try cooking it myself — a decision I’d regret at first, but come to appreciate later.
The salmon disaster
When I first tried cooking salmon, I tried to cheffing it up inside a pan — which didn’t end well. Not only did I ruin the fish, but I stunk up my apartment and eventually had to get fast food because my plan for dinner did not ... pan out.
The next time I tried it, I did so in the oven and it was perfectly cooked. Served with a side of yellow rice and mashed potatoes, it was both a delicious and filling meal, but I wasn’t satisfied. You see, I love experimenting with seasonings, maybe a little too much, in fact. (Recently, I was adding some seasoning to a salad and my girlfriend pointed out that I may unhealthy obsession with seasonings. To which I said, “fair point.”)
Regardless, I knew what I had to do. After rifling through my spice drawer, I decided I’d coat the salmon in a dill and garlic butter and season it with some blackened seasoning, adobo, vegetable seasoning from Pepper Palace and some crushed red pepper flake, topped with a squeeze of lemon. And while I still tinker with my blend of seasoning, that is the base I use every time I make salmon, and I highly recommend giving it a try and letting me know how it turns out.
Taking on Mr. Krabs
Sometime late last year I came into possession of about two clusters of crab legs. Not knowing how to cook them, I asked my mom (who frequently cooks them) what the best way to cook them was. The answer: steaming. Easy enough I thought, and for once I was right. The crab legs came out great, and the oven-roasted corn-on-the-cob was the perfect pairing for it.
I made it once more, and it was, again, great. At this point, I was pretty confident in my ability to boil water, steam crabs for five minutes or so and cook some corn. At this point, I was feeling pretty good about my ability to make this, but wanted to step it up by, you guessed it, playing with seasonings.
I decided the best time to try this was my girlfriend’s upcoming birthday, as she enjoys crab legs more than anyone I know. I spent a few days scouring the internet for tips, tricks and anything else that would help me take this meal to the next level.
So I set off to find some crab legs for her birthday dinner at the end of the last month, and came home with three clusters and four corn cobs, which I cut in half to make them easier to eat. I started off by coating the corn in a garlic butter with Old Bay seasoning and put them in the over for just under half an hour. Once those were done, I started on the crab legs.
I got my pot, filled it with water, then added vegetable seasoning, parsley and oregano, red pepper flake, creole seasoning, Old Bay and half a lemon to the water and brought it to a boil. I put the crab legs on the steam tray for about six minutes, and began work on my garlic butter. I added about a half to one table spoon of paprika, red pepper flake, vegetable seasoning, creole seasoning, blackened seasoning and, of course, more Old Bay, in addition to about two cloves worth of minced garlic.
Once the crab was finished and the butter was melted, I began “plating” on a baking sheet. After I got everything situated on the baking sheet, I grabbed my pastry brush and began coating the corn and crab with the butter I made. It was easily the best dinner I ever made: The crab was cooked perfectly, the corn was crunchy and full of flavor and that butter was incredible.
I’m not saying I’m Master Chef worthy, just that that meal was one of the best I’ve ever had — take that for what you will.