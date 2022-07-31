“Our grandmothers fought for our rights to vote. Our mothers fought for our right to choose. Now it is time to fight for our right to be human in the United States of America.”
Roars filled the air of the Pavilion at Founders Park on June 29, 2022. One of the first of many protests to shake this town that we call home. This was not my first nor my last protest I will speak at.
“What was the purpose of this?” you may ask. Well it is simple. I wrote a draft for a bill called “The Peoples Bill of 2022” and have asked to speak to our congressional representative, Diana Harshbarger.
I first called her office on June 27, 2022, and asked for a meeting on July 5th, since she would be in the district. Since the first call, I have yet to receive any form of schedule or communication.
I also reached out to our Senate representatives, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, as well as the other congressional representatives for Tennessee.
I have yet to actually talk to any of them. Most of the offices tell me to email the bill and they will take a look. However, I never get any reply. Sure, they may have a full schedule and not be able to read it, or perhaps they do not support what I have to say.
So what is in “The Peoples Bill of 2022” that is so bad that none of the representatives will follow up or even meet with me? My only guess is that they do not support human rights as dictated by the United Nations. “The Peoples Bill of 2022” is a mirror and echo of the United Nations’ “Universal Declaration of Human Rights” with expanded articles highlighting what this means for Americans.
While writing this bill, I collected stories from this district. Almost a thousand women, whom shall stay anonymous, came forward with their stories. Stories of rape, abuse, molestation, and abortions. Stories of fear and torment that they carried every day. Women from every community. I collected stories of victims that were the first of a series, forced incest, and even rape done by police and DAs. They do not feel safe.
This bill protects your right to have a religion, change your religion, but most importantly protects you from oppression of another’s religion on you. This bill protects your body autonomy, privacy and secure of persons. This bill protects your right to marry who you choose. This bill gives protection to the populace in times of crisis. This bill give Indigenous peoples and nations the same rights as everyone else, as well as, lets them govern their people without interference from the states. This bill protects our children from underage marriages, and gives them the ability to prosecute their abusers. This bill prevents inhuman holding of people within our jails, and at our borders. This bill gives us the right to move freely and love openly. This bill brings us peace, liberty and freedom from those who forcibly take our rights away.
Why would anyone think that peace, liberty and freedom are such bad things? Why are we having to fight for our rights again? Why do I have to worry about my sisters and their daughters? How do we feel safe again in our own town, city, county, district, state and country with out our human rights being protected?
To read the bill, you can find it on Facebook at @LetHerSpeakForUsToCongress.
