I’m not sure what spurred it, but a couple of weeks ago I decided I wanted to try my hand at making ratatouille.

After all, I loved that movie growing up and have always wanted to try it. I looked up a recipe online, and it seemed easy enough to make, I just had to cobble together all of the ingredients — not a simple task when most everything I needed was out of season.

Roberts Column

Here is the immediate aftermath of my burned hand. I had (and have) blisters on my pinky finger, ring finger and where my knuckles are.

