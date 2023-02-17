The recipe I followed said to cut two eggplants, two zucchini squash, two yellow squash and six Roma tomatoes. I'll be the first to tell you it was way too much. I would go with one of each and maybe three tomatoes next time.
The recipe I followed said to cut two eggplants, two zucchini squash, two yellow squash and six Roma tomatoes. I'll be the first to tell you it was way too much. I would go with one of each and maybe three tomatoes next time.
I’m not sure what spurred it, but a couple of weeks ago I decided I wanted to try my hand at making ratatouille.
After all, I loved that movie growing up and have always wanted to try it. I looked up a recipe online, and it seemed easy enough to make, I just had to cobble together all of the ingredients — not a simple task when most everything I needed was out of season.
I had to go to a few different grocery stores to find everything I needed, but once I did I was ready to make what I hoped would be a life-changing dish.
Unfortunately, the moment of happiness I felt when I pulled my creation from the oven — and snapped a couple of photos for this column — was dashed when I did something that could only be characterized by one word (that’s fit to print, at least): stupid.
See, I had never made a dish that required me to put a pan in the oven. I want to be clear on that, as it may help you understand why my brain didn’t register the fact I had just pulled said pan out of a 375° oven after an hour-and-a-half.
Without thinking, or realizing the pain that would soon befall me, I reached for the handle of the pan with my hand — my bare hand. In a moment of mental cloudiness, I gripped the handle with enough strength to lift the fully loaded pan, keeping it there for just a few milliseconds before I realized the mistake I made.
I don’t recall what I said, but I am certain it was colorful. And in what can only be described as one of the gutsiest feats in history, I ate that ratatouille with one hand — and it was good, real good.
Of course, I had my hand on an icepack the entire time, which was the only thing that brought relief. Once I finished eating and got everything put away, I began tending to my hand, with the help of my partner.
One 9 p.m. Walmart run later, and my blistered hand was bandaged up and I settled in for a truly miserable night — especially once I had to put up the icepack.
Thankfully my hand felt better the next day, though I made sure to take it easy and wrapped up so I didn’t pop any of my blisters. While my hand is better and I am once again able to take hot showers, my blisters haven’t fully healed, maybe to serve as a reminder not to grab hot pans.
I think it’s safe to say it’s not a mistake I’ll soon make again, and I have definitely learned to be a little bit more aware next time I make this.
But hey, at least the food was good. It would’ve been a real shame to go through all of that just for a dish that sucked.
