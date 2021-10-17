Walking up to the plate, down by three runs with one out and nobody on base in the top half of the last inning, I knew I just needed to get a hit.
“Easy,” I say to myself as a slow-rolling ball bounces its way toward home. I get my typical running start, stutter step right before contact and send a weak pop-up into foul territory. Now, with one strike, the pressure is on for me. It’s the last regular-season game of Tri-Cities Social Sports’ kickball league, which I joined last month as a replacement at the behest of a friend, and we’ve yet to get a win.
Despite our record though, we’ve steadily gotten better each and every week, with us having a chance to win heading into the bottom half of the last inning the past three weeks, only to lose in some dramatic or heartbreaking way.
This, we all felt, was our best chance to snag that first victory.
As the next pitch is rolling toward home plate, all I can think about is Brad Pitt’s character from “Moneyball” (Billy Beane) asking: “Can he get on base?” It’s all the motivation I needed to kick one toward shortstop and reach on an infield single. Now we’ve got a runner on base with one out, losing by three runs in a 7-4 game.
The person kicking behind me sends a ball high into the air right behind first base — but it gets dropped by the outfielder, advancing me to second and giving us two on with one out. At this point, I’m pretty winded. I’m still recovering from my COVID-19 bout, so the running is certainly taxing on my lungs. Nevertheless, I take off toward third base on a bunt attempt from the next batter (kicker?), running so fast I slid straight past the base and got tagged out.
It’s now runners at first and second with two outs — a chance to win our first game on the line.
The next batter up sends one flying into the outfield, where it gets misplayed. Over by third base, I am wildly waving our runner on second to come home like one of those inflatable arm flailing tube people you see at car dealerships playing a guitar solo. The runner scores, cutting the deficit to 7-5 with still two outs and two on base.
Again down to our last out, our power hitter trots up to the plate, crushing one to deep left field over the outfielder’s head and clearing the bases. And just like that we’re up 8-7 off the strength of a three-run homer, heading back in to play defense and protect our lead.
In what felt like five seconds, the other team has advanced a runner to third with nobody out and another person on first.
From my post in right field, I watch as the ball rolls toward home and is barely popped up toward third base. It all comes down to this play, as the runner is already heading toward home, believing nobody would catch the ball. If the ball is caught it’s an easy double play, but if it’s dropped then we’re looking at, at best, our second tie or at worst our sixth loss of the season.
Luckily, our defender made a phenomenal sliding catch, allowing us to double up the runner because they didn’t tag at third base. It was a game-saving, and game-winning, play as we got the next batter out for the third and final out, finally securing that elusive first win.
Finally, we could taste the sweet nectar of victory. So what if we went 1-4-1? To me, it just made that first win feel that much better. And it just goes to show you should never give up and always try your hardest — especially since this 1-4-1 team is now headed to the playoffs on a winning streak (if you count one win as a streak).
Will we win a game in the playoffs? Could we possibly pull off a historic upset and make it to or win the championship game? I think so, but you'll have to wait to find out, as our next game isn't until Wednesday.