Hope used as a noun is a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. Hope used as a verb means wanting something to happen.
Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech began with hope. “I have a dream that one day ...” is how Dr. King began his “I Have a Dream” speech. His speech was filled with hope. That was on Aug. 28, 1963, at the March on Washington. For some, it seems like a lifetime.
“I have a dream that one day every valley shall be engulfed, every hill shall be exalted and every mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together,” are the words that were heard around the world on that August day in the nation’s capital.
The longest continuous debate in Senate history took place in 1964 over the Civil Rights Act. President John F. Kennedy had proposed the legislation to Congress prior to his assassination.
His successor, President Lyndon B. Johnson urged Congress to pass a civil rights bill to end racial discrimination and segregation in public accommodations, public education and federally assisted programs
It is one of the most significant legislative achievements in our history. The speech awakened Congress and the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act became a reality.
In 1862, The Emancipation Proclamation was a presidential proclamation and executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, during the Civil War. It read in part, “That on the first day in the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State, or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free; and the executive government of the United States, including the military and naval authority thereof, will recognize and maintain the freedom of such persons, or any of them, in any efforts they may make for their actual freedom.”
President Lincoln was originally a member of the Whig Party that failed in 1854 as a political party. He became the leader of the new anti-slavery party, called the Republican Party. Today’s Republican Party is not the party of Lincoln, a moderate Republican, who had to navigate between friends and opponents of both parties.
It is now 2022. Life seems to move on or did it just stand still? Have we reached the dream that “the promises of the Declaration of Independence should guarantee Blacks the same rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”
Where does our country stand on equality for all citizens? Republican politicians in 26 states have passed laws to restrict voting mostly in Black districts, impose difficulties on voting procedures even for those disabled, and to remove the vote of American citizens if they so choose in state legislatures.
The Jan. 6 Committee in Congress has revealed new information about a planned attempt by some Republicans to undo the vote of the citizens in our country. This was a direct attack on our democracy and the right of every American citizen to cast their vote in every election and for it to be counted.
Democracy dies if the most basic right — the right to vote — is taken away by creating difficulties and suppressing the vote of any American citizen or to ignore the vote of citizens on Election Day. The lie that created election doubts in the minds of its citizens in an attempt to secure a false election can destroy a democracy if its citizens believe such falsehoods. Truthful facts can be very revealing however long it takes to uncover them.
Within the last year or so, Americans have witnessed abusive attacks on Blacks in a number of different arenas. Most all have resulted in the unnecessary deaths of Black Americans just trying to live a normal life. It is evident that we have a preeminent challenge even today. Have we lost that hope?
The “I Have A Dream” speech was delivered to a crowd that had gathered to make a “peaceful” protest in the nation’s capital. In that crowd were both Black and white Americans gathering to protest that Blacks had not been given the equality that our Constitution guarantees every American.
You see, the Constitution was written to guarantee every American the same rights; it was not color coded. It only has become color coded by those who hate and who have failed to recognize the worth of every America citizen.
What part of American society does a Black American have an equal and clear path to that which a white American has? Is it in housing? Is it in employment? Is it in church? Is it in politics or leadership roles in government--local, state or federal? Is it in education? Is it in healthcare? Where is it occurring today?
Yes, we have made some progress. But we have so much more to achieve. “I have a dream ...”
The percentage of Black unemployment is higher than white unemployment. Black churches have been burned. Blacks have been murdered in church. Blacks have been shot and killed by police.
Black Americans still have to deal with a lot of hate from White Americans. The problem with some white Americans is that they determine a person’s worth by the color of their skin rather than the goodness from within a person’s heart, mind and soul.
Do you think the color of your skin makes any difference when you are standing at the gates of Heaven? How can individuals claim to be Christian and possess hate? It runs totally contradictory to the teachings of Christ.
At least 200 Blacks have been fatally shot by police in 2021, much higher than that for any other ethnicity. Black people are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. Most killings by police begin with traffic stops, mental health checks, disturbances, non-violent offenses and where no crime was alleged. Do police need more training to avoid confrontation and bring more of a dialog that embraces and removes the tension of the moment?
As American citizens, do we still have hope that one day the dream of Dr. King will become the normal for the daily life of all American citizens? It all starts with your participation. A good deed of kindness is not only good for the person receiving it, but also for the giver as well. Every American can make it happen. It just requires you to do your part. “I have a dream that one day ...” may then become a reality. Will it be in your lifetime?
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.