Next week, a traditional Irish celebration will honor mothers and women.
Nollaig na mBan, pronounced Null-ug na Mon, which translates to Women’s Christmas, is observed Jan. 6.
Also knows as Little Christmas, the day was a time for women, who were often homemakers for the family unit, to get a day to rest. They would gather in each others homes or in the town pub for a few hours of socialization, away from the constant toil of the home.
The holiday honored women’s strength as the bedrock of their families and proved to the husbands who briefly took over their duties for the day that their jobs were more than full-time and often thankless.
Gender roles in our society have changed and are still changing, but there may still be some merit to observing some aspects of Little Christmas.
Following the mindset of honoring the strength and importance of women, we’d like to hear about a significant woman in your life. Tell us about your mothers, your wives or your sisters. We want to celebrate your grandmothers, your teachers and your coworkers. Why is this woman in particular so important in your life? Share a story that demonstrates her character.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.
