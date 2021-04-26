For a recent story, Press Senior Reporter Becky Campbell spoke with area venue owners and musicians about the prospects of a post-pandemic return to live performances.
Some places with larger spaces for bands and audiences have already opened back up, and others are planning a return this summer. Many still have mask and distancing policies in place.
For those whose social interactions and entertainment preferences involve live music, the pandemic has been tough.
Venues and musicians performed online, but a remote show on Zoom or YouTube is not the same as being in an audience.
As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered, there’s hope that we may soon regain a semblance of normalcy, but virus variants have been discovered, including in our region, and in some places, infections rates are again rising.
Assuming we gain better control over this illness, we want our readers to help us with a little daydreaming.
What post-pandemic are you looking forward to the most? How will you celebrate a safe return to social occasions?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.