It’s been a long seven years, but repairs are completed at Boone Dam, and one of the region’s favorite summer recreation spots is back in business.
Tennessee Valley Authority officials last month celebrated the completion of reinforcements built to stop water seepage under the earthen wall of the dam discovered in 2014 and the reopening of the recreation area at the dam.
Though some parts of the lake have been usable the whole time construction was underway, it’s a relief to many boaters, fishers, paddlers, swimmers and aquatic recreation-centered business owners that work is finally officially over.
The lake is important to our area’s people and its economy, so having it fully operational again is a hefty weight off many shoulders.
With the lake back and the summer recreation season officially underway, we wanted to celebrate its return and hear from our readers who might be happy to see Boone refilled.
This week’s Question of the Week is “How will you celebrate Boone Lake’s return?” What sort of lake-related activities do you have planned this summer? Is there something you haven’t been able to do these past few years that you’re hoping to take up again?
