Last week, 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street and District Attorney General Ken Baldwin spoke in favor of a plan to create a residential treatment facility for substance use disorder in a former state prison annex in Roan Mountain.
According to their proposal, funds granted from the recent Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit against opioid makers would be used to start the residential treatment program at the 180-bed facility.
People addicted to drugs could live there while receiving treatment and would have the opportunity to participate in vocational education through a partnership with a Carter County training school.
Street and Baldwin said the current practice of jailing people with substance use disorder without treatment isn’t addressing the underlying problems.
Addiction is a medically recognized disease that affects individuals and the societies in which those individuals live. Doctors and communities have been working to treat the social problem for centuries, and our understanding of addiction is still evolving.
We’d like to hear our readers’ thoughts on how to best address the issue. How should we treat substance use disorder in our community? What are your thoughts on the residential treatment facility proposal?
