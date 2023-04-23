On Thursday, officials from the Johnson City and Washington County boards of education met jointly with a pressing topic at hand — student growth.
Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett told those gathered that schools in the northeast of the city have seen student population growth, necessitating more classroom space. That growth will eventually filter to the high school level.
Towne Acres Elementary School is in need of replacement, and the need for funding for that capital project has been in the back of the minds of the city district for years.
Washington County, too, has seen residential growth in the Gray area, and Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said planned subdivisions will put strain on Ridgeview Elementary and Daniel Boone High School in the next 10 years.
Schools are expensive to build. Washington County should know, it’s built one in the Boones Creek community and entered a lease agreement with Jonesborough to build another.
The only substantial funding mechanism for building these needed classrooms is through taxpayer funding, and it’s always a difficult sell to convince county governments to raise property taxes to cover the costs.
As our growing pains continue, we thought we’d ask our readers: How should we cope with student growth? Is there an equitable way to share taxpayer funding? What’s the best option for cooperation between city and county districts facing the need for new schools?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.