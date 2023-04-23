On Thursday, officials from the Johnson City and Washington County boards of education met jointly with a pressing topic at hand — student growth.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett told those gathered that schools in the northeast of the city have seen student population growth, necessitating more classroom space. That growth will eventually filter to the high school level.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you