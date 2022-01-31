These last few years, there seems to have been intense interest in which educational materials are available to our children and how they’re taught.
The issue was likely a decisive factor in Virginia’s most recent gubernatorial race, and in November, a new Tennessee law prohibited teachers from discussing 14 concepts in the classroom lawmakers found cynical and divisive. Among those concepts banned are that an individual’s race or sex affords them privilege in our society, and that Tennessee or the United States are fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.
Before the law was enacted last year, Sullivan County contemporary issues teacher Matthew Hawn was fired after presenting materials to students discussing racism that administrators and the school board deemed inappropriate because of language and content.
This year, schools and school boards have made headlines across the country because they’ve decided to ban books and materials from reading lists and libraries.
Last week, a Mississippi mayor threatened to withhold funding from the city’s library because books depicting members of the LGBTQ community clashed with Christian dogma and a Seattle-area school board voted to remove “To Kill a Mockingbird” from required reading lists because teachers may feel uncomfortable discussing the difficult themes contained within.
Here in Tennessee, the McMinn County school board removed “Maus,” a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its eighth-grade reading list because of inappropriate language and a depiction of nudity.
Pending in the General Assembly is a new bill — co-sponsored by Kingsport Rep. Bud Hulsey — seeking to purge school libraries of obscene material.
HB 1944 would make it a crime for obscene materials to be available and distributed to minors at schools and libraries.
But just what is obscene has always been notoriously difficult to define.
Most famously, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart struggled to articulate the distinction between constitutionally protected materials and obscenity, saying simply, “I know it when I see it.”
Tennessee law defines obscene as material that:
“The average person applying contemporary community standards would find that the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest;
The average person applying contemporary community standards would find that the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct; and
The work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”
Area school boards may soon face heightened pressure from groups seeking to ban materials from schools in the interest of protecting children, if trends seen elsewhere continue.
That’s why this week, we’re asking for thoughts on banning books.
How should local educators and administrators address challenges to books and other media? What standards should be used to determine if they are appropriate for students?
