Washington County is currently vetting projects on which to spend $25.5 million in federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
As Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk reported this week, county leaders have formed the Washington County Community Rescue Assessment Board, with members from business, banking, agriculture and local and state government to help prioritize infrastructure needs.
County commissioners have already named extending public water and sewer lines to unserved rural areas as a major goal for some of the funds, but Mayor Joe Grandy said he’s been receiving calls daily offering advice for ways to spend the rest.
“This is a lot of money for us, but we need to figure out where are the best places to spend this money,” said Grandy, who suggested the funds should be “invested in projects for the long-term good” of Washington County.
The rules and regulations for determining acceptable expenditures are lengthy, and the state comptroller’s office has offered to all counties expertise in vetting projects if the counties send their funds to Nashville.
While the commission and its advisory board weigh their options, we though we’d ask readers. After all, it’s our money and we might have valuable suggestions for projects for the long-term good.
How should Washington County spend its federal stimulus? What projects can serve the greater good? Give details in your suggestions to make your case stronger.
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.