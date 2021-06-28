After rejecting a proposal to divert local option sales tax revenue from education to the general fund, Washington County commissioners are in an unenviable position.
Facing a $3 million deficit in the $43.9 million budget, commissioners last week found the Budget Committee’s recommendation to take a portion of the annual sales tax collections — $1.6 million from county schools and $1.4 million from city schools — to cover the gap unacceptable.
Commissioners will now be hard-pressed to pass a balanced budget before the July 1 start of the fiscal year, and face some difficult decisions to get there.
Commissioner Kent Harris decried a “spending problem” in the county and said there was much room for cuts in the budget to bring it into balance. Prioritizing and approving millions worth of reductions will be tough after years of austerity practiced by local governments out of necessity.
Another proposal, this one from Commissioner Jodi Jones, will be equally difficult to stomach for many leaders and taxpayers. She advocated a 10-cent property tax increase to meet the county’s needs.
After a pandemic in which many people lost their jobs and suffered other financial hardships and closing in on campaign season for county commissioners, Jones’ plan will take much convincing of politicians and the public.
The commission could use reserves, the county’s savings account, to make up the difference, but that would go against the body’s policy and would likely not be a permanent solution to the budget shortfall.
The Press will continue to cover the budget process as it develops, but we want to hear from the people who will be affected by whatever decisions are made.
How should the county cover its budget deficit? What services or programs could be cut to save money? Would you be willing to absorb a property tax increase? Should the sales tax option be reconsidered? Is using county reserves a prudent practice?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.