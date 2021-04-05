Washington County commissioners are considering proposals to help keep residents safe.
According to Press Senior Reporter Robert Houk, the county is in the second year of a pilot program under which emergency medical services personnel were trained to drive fire trucks and help fight fires.
The idea behind the program is to increase the number of people who can respond during a fire call and help area volunteer fire departments with limited available firefighters.
Another proposal from area firefighters would add up to two paid firefighters at each county fire station, also adding to the ranks.
Professional firefighters cost money, however, and implementing the plan may divert tax money from another source, or may necessitate a tax rate increase.
Commissioners have asked the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service to assist in compiling a report on the county’s firefighting resources, including recommendations and their costs. The results are expected to be presented to commissioners on June 3.
The question is one of safety for all residents in the county, so we thought we’d ask readers.
How should Washington County fight fires? Should it hire professional firefighters? Should it continue the cross-training program? What other suggestions do you have to ensure the safety of county residents?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.