State and local prosecutors celebrated last week upon the announcement of legal settlements offered in lawsuits against major drug makers to recoup for the toll unsavory opioid painkiller marketing took on our communities.
On Wednesday, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery joined his counterparts in six other states in announcing a $26 billion agreement in a federal lawsuit brought by state and local governments against the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and one major opioid manufacturer.
Tennessee is set to receive $600 million from the settlement to be distributed to local government plaintiffs to help fund drug abatement programs and outreach.
Another settlement offer, this one between pharmaceutical company Endo, could bring $35 million to multiple counties and cities in Northeast Tennessee’s First, Second and Third Judicial Districts.
Announced on the company’s website, the settlement has yet to be approved by all 28 plaintiffs, but local governments across the region met in emergency sessions to consider it.
The last major lawsuits of this kind were settled by the country’s largest tobacco companies and 46 attorneys general in 1998. The settlement dictated $206 billion in payments over 25 years, followed by indefinite payments thereafter.
The money was intended to fund medical costs and programs to curb tobacco use, but some governments were criticized for misuse. In some states, the funds were used to offset revenue loss for tobacco farmers, while others used it for tobacco production.
By 2016, 40 states were spending less than half of what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for tobacco cessation programs.
According to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, the federal opioid settlement stipulates that more of the funding be used for drug abatement programs.
Opioid abuse and related social problems have been a persistent issue for our region. We’re still struggling with health care costs associated with addiction, and overdose deaths in 2020 rose by 44% from the year prior.
We clearly are in need of the help this settlement money can provide, but ensuring it’s spent wisely may be difficult.
That’s why we want to hear from you. How should opioid lawsuit settlements be used? What programs, including health care infrastructure, should the money help fund? What is the wisest and most effective way to distribute it? What other requirements should be included for governments and drug makers to keep another epidemic of this kind from happening?
