This week, Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported on the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission’s efforts to update design guidelines for the historic district in the Tree Streets neighborhood.
The guidelines serve as a framework for new buildings, additions and renovations in the Tree Streets area, offering design criteria for architects, builders and homeowners to help preserve the historical character of the district.
They haven’t been revised in 10 years, and the Historic Zoning Commission believes changes are warranted to meet the changing nature of the neighborhood.
A major goal of the revisions will be to make the guidelines more user-friendly, Commission Chair Nathan Brand told Floyd.
The city recently held the first of two public meetings, hoping for input from residents and others who would be involved in the design process.
