Leaders in Elizabethton and Carter County are still wrestling to find a way to fund the jointly operated animal shelter that they believe is fair to taxpayers.
Last year, insisting that the joint operation meant a 50/50 split in contribution, county commissioners cut $71,000 from the shelter’s budget, saying it wasn’t fair that the city, which appoints the same number of members to the shelter’s oversight board, was paying far less.
In response to the funding decrease, the animal shelter’s board suspended animal control services and laid off two employees.
In hopes of restoring animal control services within the city limits, Elizabethton City Councilors approved a $20,000 increase in shelter funding for this year.
Elizabethton leaders believe it’s unfair that city residents pay double for the services provided by the shelter.
As county taxpayers, city residents will pay $4.75 per capita toward the county’s share of the shelter funding. With their city taxes, they will also pay $10.31 per capita for the city’s share, which is currently a 64% to 36% split.
City Manager Daniel Estes said city residents expect to pay extra for services that aren’t available to people living in the county, like professional firefighting services, but paying more for the same service is not equitable.
Representatives of the two governments reached a tentative agreement to fund the shelter with 68% from the county and 32% from the city, but now they must take those figures back to their boards for approval, which may not be easy.
Other suggestions have been presented, for instance, the city could cede its control and funding responsibilities to the county, or create a separate taxing district for animal shelter funding, meaning all county and city residents would pay the same amount for the shelter’s services.
It’s a discussion that has been ongoing for more than a year, so we wanted to ask you. How should the animal shelter and animal control services be fairly funded in Carter County and Elizabethton. Should they be split evenly between the two partnered governments? Should every resident contribute the same amount to the shelter?
