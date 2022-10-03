It’s been more than a year now since heavy equipment pulled the first bucketful of asphalt from the West Walnut Street corridor in Johnson City.
Since then, roads and intersections in and around the project have been closed at random times, businesses have been difficult to access and passing through has made for a bumpy and dusty ride.
City officials know it’s been frustrating, as any transformative road construction project will be, but they’re hoping you’re keeping your eyes on the prize and picturing the end results instead of dwelling on the current inconveniences.
“I know we’re in a frustrating period right now with the roads all torn up, but I think hopefully when we start paving on Sevier (people) will start to get some hope of this thing coming to an end,” city engineer and project manager Wallace McCulloch told Press reporter Jonathan Roberts last week. “I think everybody’s going to be happy with the end result. It’s just kind of painful getting there.”
It’s not easy or quick to overhaul the existing utilities and streetscape in any area as old as West Walnut Street. When it’s finished, planners hope the stretch will be more pedestrian-friendly, with a bike lane, elevated intersections and slight curves to slow traffic speed. The corridor should also be a bit greener with more trees and other plants.
Before the project started last year, city workers and officials held a meeting with property owners along the street and asked for patience. It was a good bit of public relations. It’s been a frustrating year for people who live and work in the area.
Crews will soon start paving and curbing the street, and McCulloch said the first phase of the project is nearing its end. The second phase will bring reduced lanes to busy State of Franklin Road, so be ready for that.
It’s been and for another year will continue to be a very visible project in Johnson City. That’s why we wanted to ask our readers to share their thoughts and opinions.
How has West Walnut Street’s revitalization affected you? How do you think it will affect you when completed? Is suffering the temporary frustration now worth the benefits of the completed project as it’s been envisioned? How do you believe the corridor will change once the work is finished?
Send your answers tomailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.