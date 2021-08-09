In these days of ‘round the clock commentary on cable television and the pervasive effects of social media, it seems the answer to every question falls on one end or the other of the political spectrum.
From health care access to presidential suit colors, there’s always a pundit willing to share their take about why it’s the worst thing for humanity and another in opposition to tell us why it’s the best.
Politics have long been parts of our everyday lives, and we’ve oriented our opinions and personalities around them. But they haven’t always been the driver of every issue we face, have they?
Several metrics show the political polarization of Americans growing more pronounced since the 1990s, and a majority of peoples’ answers on a growing list of questions can be predicted by determining whether they identify as liberal or conservative.
The effect it’s had on our relationships and discourse has led to less empathy and an unwillingness to compromise on issues necessary for society to function.
What we’re after this week with our question is our readers’ thoughts on this swell of politicization. Is it as bad as we think? Can or should it be reversed? How?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.