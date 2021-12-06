On Tuesday from 3-5:30 p.m., the Johnson City Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization will hold a public meeting at the Johnson City Transit Center, 137 W. Market St.
Press Staff Writer David Floyd reported last week that this meeting will give residents the chance to help shape the area’s public transportation system and update its five-year plan.
Transportation planner Mary Butler told Floyd the organization was hoping to find out what gaps residents have found in the current system. Are obstacles preventing people from using the system to get to work or get around town? Are bus stops or stations difficult to access for people with disabilities? What’s keeping you from using public transportation?
The updated plan will be used to help direct the spending of public money with the goal of serving more people better.
In addition to the public meeting, the planning organization will have an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/johnson_city through the end of December for residents to fill out.
We’d like to facilitate the conversation and get an idea of the area’s needs, too.
How could public transit be better? Do you regularly use the area’s offered amenities? If not, why not? Are there changes that would make public transit more appealing? Do other cities you’ve lived in or visited have transit features you think Johnson City is lacking?
Send your answers to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.