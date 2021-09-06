Statistics tell us our area has been experiencing a shortage of housing opportunities for a while.
The prices for single-family homes have been on the rise and don’t stay on the market for long. You might say it’s a seller’s market.
But high demand and the difficulty home builders are having sourcing materials puts the squeeze on people looking to buy, potentially pushing prices past what they can afford.
The local rental market it heating up too, with plans for several apartment complexes in the works. But many of them are planning for rents at or above $1,000 a month, too expensive for some individuals and families.
With prices straining the middle class, the White House Council of Economic Advisers proposed a package of relief efforts, including increasing loan availability, making it easier to buy homes that failed to sell at foreclosure auctions and financial incentives to build new homes.
A housing crisis has the potential to affect us all, so we’d like to hear from you.
Have you had a problem finding affordable housing? Will you tell us about your experiences? How should we solve the problem of lack of housing opportunities? What role should government have in helping?
Send your answers to [email protected]. Please include your name, telephone number and address for verification. Letters must be no longer than 300 words and will be edited for grammar, style and length.