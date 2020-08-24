With party nominees chosen for the upcoming state and federal elections in November, it’s about that time of the cycle that candidates swivel back toward the political center to pull undecided and independent voters into their camps.
We’ve already seen the calls for party unity that typically follow an especially heated primary campaign.
According to Senior Reporter Robert Houk, Diana Harshbarger, Republican nominee for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in the U.S. House, called all party voters to come together at a recent GOP luncheon.
Appearing with sitting Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, Harshbarger said the goal of all Republicans this November should be to win back the House and keep the Senate and the presidency. But that will take coordination and cooperation.
Roe said negative campaigning leading up to the primary created ill will among candidates and voters. Overcoming those hard feelings and presenting a unified front is the path to victory, he said.
We usually hear similar talk after primaries. Candidates want to win the nomination, and it behooves them to talk themselves up and their opponents down.
This congressional primary seemed especially acrimonious this year, however, so we wanted to gauge readers’ thoughts on this race and in general.
What’s the best way for candidates to foster unity, both among members of their parties and among all constituents? How can they demonstrate their willingness to work on behalf of all types of voters?
