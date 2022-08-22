Advancements in technology, an ongoing global discussion of climate change and consumer sentiments have all helped push automakers to convert their fleets from fossil-fueled internal combustion to electric and hybrid vehicles.
The latest blow to the traditional four-stroke came last week, when Stellantis, parent company of Dodge, announced the Charger and Challenger muscle cars so definitive to the brand would no longer be produced by December 2023.
Dodge Chief Executive Officers Tim Kuniskis said the brand was celebrating the end of an era and starting a “bright, new electrified future.”
As a replacement for the high-displacement cars, Dodge debuted the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, a muscle-inspired, high-performance vehicle with vestigial holdovers like simulated exhaust noises and a shiftable transmission to placate hardcore fans with gasoline dreams.
Most other manufacturers have already announced plans to convert to electric in the next 15 years, and some have already debuted electric models.
Some, like Ford, Nissan and Volkswagen, are manufacturing some of that new technology here in Tennessee.
As the switchover commences, some detractors have pointed to the downsides, particularly the lacking infrastructure for charging, the longer times for charging compared to refueling gas-powered vehicles and shorter ranges, suggesting electric vehicles may not be ideal for long road trips.
Some people have been quick to adopt electric vehicles, while others are holding on to the familiar internal combustion they grew up with.
With most vehicle manufacturers planning the switch, we’re wondering how our readers are approaching the automotive future. Have you already gone electric? What has been your experience? Are you shopping for an electric vehicle? If you’re sticking with gasoline, what’s holding you back? What conditions would make you consider buying electric?
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.