Last week, we learned of a concerning situation from the CEO of our region’s only hospital system.
With 834 employees out of work with COVID-19 or awaiting test results for the virus, Ballad Health executive Alan Levine said the system was in the midst of a staffing crisis and initiated protocols allowing those who have been exposed to the virus or who are infected but asymptomatic or recovering to return to work.
Because of patient volumes — last week patients in our region hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an all-time high and are still climbing as of this writing — Levine said the system’s administrators were forced to make a decision between operating without enough staff members to adequately care for patients and asking infected staff to return to their posts.
Something noticeably absent from our hospitals now are the helping hands we had during previous COVID surges last winter and in the fall.
In those times of heightened strain on our hospitals and their staff, an executive order by Gov. Bill Lee allowed for leeway in health care staffing, giving out-of-state and retired providers and new nursing graduates permission to practice, and made available members of the Tennessee National Guard with medical training to fill needed health care roles.
In the spring, the governor prematurely announced that COVID was no longer a health emergency in the state, then watched hospital beds fill with our sick and dying. Thankfully, despite his verbally declaring the emergency over, he left the health care staffing provisions in place.
Once the delta variant’s wave ebbed — but with the inopportune timing of being a week before the omicron variant was detected in the first U.S. patient — Lee allowed his order aiding hospital staffing to expire.
In a statement at the time, he said he would consider reinstating the order’s provisions should future surges arise, but, with our region facing more patients now than ever before, he has been silent.
We admire the governor’s optimism, but worry that his rosy view of the ongoing pandemic is detached from the reality his constituents face.
Rather than sending health care workers back to patients’ bedsides while still ill, the state should once again provide hospitals with emergency support.
We urge the governor to reinstate provisions to ease the staffing crisis in our hospitals and reduce the risks to our friends, family and neighbors undergoing treatment.