In 1865, after the end of the Civil War was the beginning of our country’s first National Cemeteries. Lost during the Civil War were between 600,000 to 800,000 Union and Confederate soldiers, more than any other conflict in U. S. history. Because of such horrific losses, communities honored fallen soldiers from both sides by decorating their graves with flowers and by reciting prayers in the spring of 1865. The lingering pain of the Civil War saw many communities observing “Decoration Day” as early as 1866.
History informs us that one of the earliest “Decoration Day” observances was organized by a group of Black freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina in the spring of 1865, shortly after the Confederacy surrendered. We know this because of a Harvard University archive discovered in the 1990s and a book written by David Blight, a professor of American History at Yale University.
Blight’s book titled Race and Reunion, published in 2001, recounts the story of the old horse track and country club in Charleston that was torn down, moving a mass grave of Union soldiers from the graveyard at the race track to the Beaufort National Cemetery. Newspaper reports from that time confirmed the story that of the observance of “Decoration Day” occurred at the race track in 1865, the site of a mass grave for fallen soldiers.
In 1966, the Federal Government declared the official birthplace of Memorial Day to be Waterloo, New York. Although “Decoration Day” was originally honoring only those lost while fighting in the Civil War, we know that the modern day “Memorial Day” commemorates American military personnel who died in all wars, including World War I, World War II, The Vietnam War, The Korean War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of these individuals were Black, Asian-Americans, Spanish-Americans as well as the majority who were white descendants mostly from Europe.
How ironic that in the year 2021, we all observed an insurrection at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Our nation’s Capitol had never been under siege since the War of 1812, not even during the Civil War. The numerous videos of the attack and newspaper reports gave all Americans a view of what transpired leading up to and on that day in January.
The attack came from a large majority of white Republican individuals wearing red MAGA hats and some carrying Confederate flags storming the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from their required duty to certify the Electoral College votes for our new President, Joe Biden. The riotous crowd threatened the life of members of Congress as well as Vice President Pence. Those attempts failed because of the Capital Police protecting the Capitol were not going to let that happen.
Unfortunately, some real American patriots (members of the Capitol Police) died that day. On that day, we had 67 Republican members of Congress (including Rep. Diana Harshbarger) casting a vote against certification without having a single example of any voting fraud that had occurred. The legislators’ attempt was to overturn the will of the people and to create a constitutional crisis which could have led to a civil war.
After more than 60 court challenges failed and every state in the union’s secretary of states (mostly Republicans) certified the election as being true and correct in their individual states, we still have those who continue to promote the big lie. Failing to recognize propaganda as a means to disrupt our government by anyone puts everyone at jeopardy of losing their freedom that a democracy protects.
We have since learned that there was coordination and conspiracy among different radical right-wing groups associated with the former president and the big lie he continues to promote. After more than four months, the FBI has arrested more than 494 individuals charged with federal crimes in the insurrection with more to follow.
The FBI has identified seven different groups that remain a threat of criminal domestic violent terrorism from within our country. Representative Liz Cheney from Wyoming speaking about the big lie said, “It is an ongoing threat and we cannot remain silent.”
Any attempt by any state legislature to keep American citizens from voting or to criminalize giving water to an individual standing in line to vote is an attempt to overthrow our constitutional government which is the very heart of our democracy. The very foundation of our democracy is that everyone gets to vote. It does not matter who you vote for — it is your right to cast your vote on Election Day.
As we honor those who put their lives at risk to give their allegiance to our constitutional government and to protect everyone’s right to freedom in our country, we must recognize that many of those buried in our National Cemeteries were killed in action. They never had the right to live and enjoy life with their families until an old age. Those that had children never were able to see them graduate from school, attend their wedding or see their grandchildren.
Those buried in our National Cemeteries gave us their most precious jewel, their life to protect our lives and our constitutional government. Memorial Day is in honor of their service to all Americans and to our country. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that our democracy continues as it has since our founding. Memorial Day is time to pause, give thanks and to honor those who provided the protection all Americans needed during a stressful time in our history as a democracy and protecting our freedoms.