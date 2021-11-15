Holy Taco Cantina has spawned another iteration of itself locally, in what was the formerly vacant “Our House” restaurant property in Boones Creek. Keeping the easily recognizable name, this version of Holy Taco Cantina is in one of the best spots on North Roan Street (also known as Tenn. Highway 36) to attract customers from all over the Tri-Cities.
First impressions
The newest Holy Taco Cantina can be found tucked off the side of North Roan Street in Boones Creek. Its location can be an issue for northbound travelers coming from Johnson City, who must make a tight turn left across two lanes of traffic. Holy Taco’s parking lot has two levels, the upper level, facing the front of the building, is asphalted. Additional parking is available around the left side of the restaurant and down a fairly steep grade to a lower, graveled lot.
Walking through Holy Taco’s front door finds you inside the building on the aged and yellowed pine main floor. There is a centrally-positioned staircase leading up to the second floor dining area, and down to a newly renovated and well-appointed bar. This bar can also be directly accessed from the lower parking lot.
Décor is best described as “Eighties Luchadore,” with several of the signature luchadore-style wrestling masks on display, along with some colorful imagery and crockery. Seating on the three floors of Holy Taco Cantina can accommodate 80 or so patrons. The kitchen area is on the lower level, with rest rooms accessible down a short hall just past the servers’ station.
Ordering
After my dining partner and I were shown to our table, we experienced a 15-minute wait for service. A word on the subject to the hostess uncovered that our table had no server assigned to it.
Seeing me make a note of this, my dining partner suggested I remember that Holy Taco Cantina at this location had been open just three weeks. Her pointed suggestion that I “Cut ‘em some slack there, bud,” arrived simultaneously with our server, the very personable and newly-assigned Trieste who, pad in hand, took our lunch orders.
The menu for Holy Taco Boones Creek showed some changes, mostly due to location and some holdover effects from “Interesting Times.” My dining partner ordered the tamale platter ($11.99) being two cornhusk-wrapped tamales, one filled with beef and the other chicken, together with a side order of Holy Taco’s refried beans and one of their Mexican rice, along with some of Holy Taco’s fresh-as-can-be baked tortilla chips. I chose the breakfast burrito ($8) and an a la carte taco el camarone (“shrimp” to us Anglos) ($4.25). As they were currently out of unsweetened iced tea, my dining partner’s beverage was water, while I opted for a cola. Trieste had our orders arrived tableside in about 10 minutes, along with our drinks refills.
How it tastes
Though her beef tamale’s maseca (corn flour) was deep-fried just too long enough to render it somewhat dry and crumbly in texture, the flavor held within still retained its bouquet and taste. The chicken tamale was excellent in all respects, as was her side of refried beans, drizzled with some hot queso cheese. The rice, passable by itself, was better with some pico di gallo relish swirled through it.
My breakfast burrito was quite good, having a core of roasted pork shoulder nestled in with some scrambled eggs, some shredded (jack?) cheese and pico di gallo, all wrapped up in a dinner-sized flour tortilla. Adding a drizzle or two of Holy Taco’s Inferno sauce (Caution: Hot) increased my enjoyment level of the breakfast burrito by a factor of 10. I was especially pleased with the shrimp taco’s flavorful house marinade, and the way it matched with the cilantro cream sauce.
The bottom line
It appears that Holy Taco Cantina’s new location in Boones Creek is here to stay. As my dining partner and I were finishing up, Manager Paul Monroe stopped by our table to see how we were doing. In the course of our conversation on this, that and restaurant service scheduling, Monroe stated that his Boones Creek location was in the process of setting up a bandstand on the downstairs bar area, and that diners would soon have some live music to go with their tacos, drinks and such.
Yes, exciting times are in store for Holy Taco Cantina, all right.
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.