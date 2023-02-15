We’ve already given our support in these columns to the farmers cooperative hoping to establish a regional meat processing facility in Telford.
A project partnered closely with the nonprofit Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council, whose board leadership comes from all over the Tri-Cities and beyond, the $10 million facility will be operated by a group called the Appalachian Producers Cooperative.
That farmer-owned co-op will be the first of its kind in the area in more than 50 years, and the meat processor will be open to both member and non-member farms from across the region.
Small, family farms in our region used to be abundant. They used to be part of the fabric of our culture, but they have dwindled in the modern age.
Part of the Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council’s mission is to help preserve the remaining small farms in our region and provide support for the farmers and families still working them.
A USDA census in 2017 counted 1,322 small farms in Washington County, 1,080 in Sullivan County, 465 in Johnson County, 432 in Carter County and 95 in Unicoi County.
This meat processor is intended to help those local farmers who must currently book appointments to have their livestock processed 12 to 18 months out, sometimes for animals that haven’t even been born yet, or travel hundreds of miles out of state to find facilities with openings.
That’s why it’s confusing to us that leaders in neighboring Sullivan County seem reluctant to help fund this project to support area farmers.
In December, the Sullivan County Commission left the cooperative hanging without an answer to its request for funding for the meat processing plant.
Detractors to the contribution seem to be objecting to the geographic location of the plant in the Telford community here in Washington County.
That reasoning is disappointing, because it’s counter to the spirit of regional cooperation our leaders have been trying to foster these past few years.
Heavily touting the benefits of regionalism, leaders in Sullivan County not that long ago advocated for joint funding of an aerospace park in Blountville. Johnson City, Washington County, Bristol and Kingsport saw the potential benefits for local workers across the region and, while the park wasn’t within the borders of their municipalities, contributed millions in taxpayer money.
Several local governments also contributed to the Boone Lake Association, a citizens’ group that purchased equipment to keep the lake clean, which benefited the whole region.
It’s telling that Sullivan County can quickly recognize the benefits of these projects, but not see the good the meat processor will do for the farmers in our communities.
We hope our friends next door haven’t forgotten our shared community’s roots and have a change of heart on the cooperative’s request for support.