The region received a long-awaited gift this week when thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the area from the state.
The arrival of the first doses marked a milestone in the months of struggling we’ve endured in this pandemic and signaled a light at the end of the tunnel.
We aren’t through yet, and it’s been nearly a year of loss and sacrifice for most of us, but having a defined and recognizable end in sight will help us hang on.
Many of us are anxious and eager to finally be rid of COVID-19, but we’ll all need patience in the next several months.
Some estimates put full availability of the vaccine to the general public in June, five or six months from now.
While we wait for our turn to take the vaccine, keeping in mind the dosing priorities that have been set may help temper some anxieties.
Health care workers and first responders got the first doses. That makes sense, because their jobs are the most essential in this health crisis, and they are the most likely to come into contact with the virus.
Assisted living facility staff and residents will be vaccinated next week. The elderly residents of those facilities are the most at risk from the worst effects of COVID-19.
Subsequent groups are prioritized based on their risk from the virus and their risk of coming into contact with it.
As we move through the vaccination schedule, please stick with your groups and consider others. Forcing your way ahead of others may take a dose away from someone who needs it more.
There will be plenty of vaccine doses for those who want them, but we all need to exhibit patience and understanding.