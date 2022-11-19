It’s turkey time again for millions of Americans, and that means it’s also time for an annual reminder to cook safely.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, Thanksgiving is a peak day for home cooking fires. In 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,400 such fires.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video