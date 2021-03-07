Tennessee’s legislative branch of government has been a focus of two major FBI undercover investigations in the past 32 years.
“Rocky Top” and “Tennessee Waltz” were both sting operations that came at a time when Democrats held a majority of seats in the state General Assembly. The Democratic Party had become politically tone deaf and arrogant as a result of holding sway on Capitol Hill for so long.
You might argue the Republican supermajority in Nashville today has equaled or even surpassed that level of arrogance in less than a decade. If so, should we be surprised to learn the FBI is investigating possible new wrongdoing on Capitol Hill?
State Rep. Glen Casada, a Republican from Franklin who stepped down as House speaker in 2019, was among the three lawmakers who were the subjects of FBI searches at their homes and legislative offices in January.
While the FBI has remained mum on its investigation, there has been speculation that it is tied to a 2019 vote on Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher bill. While lawmakers and others on Capitol Hill wait to hear details of the probe, business continues as usual in the General Assembly.
We often hear of “Potomac Fever,” a sickness that comes from a culture of perks and privilege to which some in Washington, D.C., believe they are entitled. It’s a problem that extends far beyond Washington. A similar disorder, the “Cumberland Croup,” has been known to afflict state legislators in Nashville.
The good news is there’s no evidence of widespread corruption among members of the Tennessee Legislature. The bad news is there have been more than a few isolated cases of lawmakers overcome by the Cumberland Croup.
Back in 1989, the year the Rocky Top scandal broke, lawmakers were wined and dined routinely by lobbyists. One of the most popular gatherings was referred to as “Choir Practice.”
There are more than three registered lobbyists on Capitol Hill for every member of the General Assembly. Some of these are volunteers who lobby for nonprofit or public watchdog groups.
Others work for public relations companies or law firms that represent a number of clients. The big-name lobbyists on Capitol Hill are former lawmakers like former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey.
It’s no secret that a bulk of legislation introduced in the General Assembly each year is drafted by lobbyists. These bills are catered to address specific issues of concern to a number of special interests, ranging from business groups to health care providers.
After Rocky Top, state lawmakers passed legislation to stiffen ethics regulations for both themselves and lobbyists. While the laws were praised at the time as being some of the most sweeping ethical reforms in the nation, a number of loopholes have been discovered and exploited in recent years.
Lawmakers have even tried to weaken those ethics reforms, arguing their predecessors acted too harshly in addressing these problems.
I recall a chapter in a textbook on advanced reporting I taught in a journalism class at East Tennessee State University a few years ago detailing the stages that some elected leaders go through during their careers. The first stage is one where leaders think they are indispensable.
The second stage sees elected leaders proclaiming they have the one and only plan to solve all of society’s problems.
The final stage finds elected officials concluding they are above the law. This is the stage when corruption often creeps into our legislative government.