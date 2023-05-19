Diana Harshbarger, our representative in Congress from the First District, doesn’t mince words when it comes to those coalescing behind calls to defund law enforcement.
During her re-election campaign in October, she said efforts by the government to disable and defund the police were “unconscionable.”
Two years ago, she blamed “the radical left” and its pressure to defund the police for year-over-year increases in crime in “Democrat-run cities.”
On her official website, a whole Back the Blue section underlines her support and her accomplishments for law enforcement, including her name attached as co-sponsor to a House Resolution that “recognizes and appreciates the dedication and devotion demonstrated by the men and women of law enforcement who keep our communities and our Nation safe” and “condemns calls to ‘defund’, ‘disband’, ‘dismantle’, or ‘abolish’ the police.”
She supported that resolution, H.Res. 352, in the last session of Congress and co-sponsored an identical resolution, H.Res. 69, this year.
It seems one of Rep. Harshbarger’s core issues is ensuring law enforcement personnel are well-funded and above reproach.
Until this week, that is, when she made an abrupt about-face.
In an unsolicited emailed statement Tuesday from her spokesperson reacting to a report from special counsel John H. Durham, who for four years investigated an inquiry into reported coordination between former President Donald Trump’s campaign and foreign actors in Russia, Harshbarger made one of those calls to defund that she’s often condemned.
“The Durham Report has finally been released and confirms what we already knew,” the congresswoman said. “The 2016 Russia collusion investigation had no basis in evidence, in other words, it was a total hoax. The FBI interfered in our election, plain and simple, and they must be held accountable. It’s time to defund these corrupt divisions at the FBI and DOJ and indict the criminals behind this witch hunt.”
Rep. Harshbarger is correct that most of the information in Durham’s report was already known — a separate Justice Department investigation came to many of the same conclusions in 2019 — but Harshbarger’s conclusions don’t match Durham’s or the earlier reports.
Durham’s criticism with the federal law enforcement agency was that investigators did not properly analyze a tip from an Australian diplomat and raw intelligence provided by Christopher Steele commissioned by a Washington firm partially funded by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.
Durham said FBI personnel lacked “analytical rigor” when considering the Steele dossier as evidence, but he did not accuse the agency of acting with politically motivated misconduct, nor did he charge any personnel within the FBI or the DOJ with any crimes during his four years of work.
Harshbarger’s statement, if she even wrote it, is parroting the Republican Party line, dictated by the man who’s seized control of what the Grand Old Party has become.
Former President Trump posted that “REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES” the day after he was arraigned in New York on charges accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with the 2016 election. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Hypocrisy aside, Harshbarger was elected to represent her constituents here in East Tennessee, not the personal interests of a billionaire who lives in Florida.
It’s well past time she stopped playing games and got to work for the people who put her in office.