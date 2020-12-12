This Sunday marks the 150th anniversary of the beginning of an organization that has helped generations of journalists and publishers empower Tennessee’s residents with invaluable knowledge.
A small group of newspapermen met over coffee on Dec. 13, 1870, at a Nashville hotel to discuss forming a trade group, according to revered East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Jack Mooney, who literally wrote the book on newspapers in the state.
In February, 28 editors and publishers signed on to form the Tennessee Press Association, creating a lasting framework of support for the state’s fourth estate.
Over the years, the TPA pushed for legislative changes that improved the quality of newspapers in Tennessee to the benefit of readers.
The Open Records Act of 1957, the Freedom of Information Act of 1973 and the Sunshine Law of 1974 provide not only journalists, but all Tennesseans, with the means to observe their leaders in action.
TPA members’ mission to protect the freedom of information in the state continues to benefit the public.
The organization fosters collaboration and competition among outlets of news media, providing a conduit for shared resources and showcases outstanding journalism in the state once a year with its annual awards ceremony.
You’ve likely seen our articles on the commendations our reporting has earned, but the TPA Awards are more than self-congratulatory pomp shared between industry insiders. They highlight the year’s best work and give an example and goal for other journalists to emulate.
This Sunday, let’s all join in wishing the TPA a happy anniversary and give thanks to its member newspapers who work hard for readers across the state.