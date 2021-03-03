A loaded gun can present a dangerous temptation to a curious child.
However, there are a number of things adults can do to keep guns out of the hands of children. Parents should begin by talking to their children about not touching or playing with guns.
It’s important for children to know they should never handle a gun without proper adult supervision.
Gun owners always should keep their weapons locked in cabinets and/or use trigger locks. Many local law enforcement agencies have these trigger locks on hand, often free for the asking.
Parents should encourage their children to immediately inform adults if they see or hear of a gun, emphasizing the point that they would not be tattling, but preserving safety. Parents also should make sure parents in the homes their children visit are responsible with any guns they own.
Guns are not toys and shouldn’t be treated as such by either children or adults.
Statistics indicate 40% of households in the United States with children under 18 have at least one firearm in the house, with 25% of those guns being stored either loaded or unlocked.
Approximately 75% of all gun-related accidents and suicides involving children and teenagers are committed with a gun found at home or in the home of a relative or friend.
Simply put, guns don’t belong in the hands of children. That’s why so many school districts across the country have a zero tolerance policy for any student found toting a gun — loaded or not — on school grounds.
Responsible gun ownership begins in the home with parents who take the necessary precautions to see to it that their child does not become a tragic statistic.