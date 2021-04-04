{&by1JC}By Guest Opinion{/bylineJC}
{&by2JC}
Since the death of George Floyd, it has become evident that the Johnson City area is no different than all the other areas of this nation. We have had demonstrations subsequent to Mr. Floyd‘s death. We have had racist and disingenuous comments made when a proposal for an equity advisory board was submitted during a workshop of the Johnson City Commission, and the ETSU basketball players “taking a knee“ before a basketball game. This area experiences systemic racism.
The NAACP’s vision is:
... to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
Its objectives are:
• To ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens
• To achieve equality of rights and eliminate race prejudice among the citizens of the United States
• To remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes
• To seek enactment and enforcement of federal, state, and local laws securing civil rights
• To inform the public of the adverse effects of racial discrimination and to seek its elimination
• To educate persons as to their constitutional rights and to take all lawful action to secure the exercise thereof, and to take any other lawful action in furtherance of these objectives, consistent with the NAACP’s Articles of Incorporation and this Constitution.
With those objectives in mind, the local unit of the NAACP continues to be active in creating awareness of symptoms of systemic racism in the Johnson City area. To erase such bigotry, we believe governmental leadership must take the lead in rooting out systemic racism. To this end we reviewed Johnson City’s Strategic Plan, the structure of the Johnson City administration’s organization, and the Departmental Directory, all of which was provided on the city‘s website.
The strategic plan for the city of Johnson City has four basic elements, 1) economic vitality, 2) quality of place, 3) future ready infrastructure, and, 4) excellence in city government. In the section called, “quality of place,” one of the areas of achievement that were identified is, “gain a reputation as an equitable city for all citizens.” In the section, “excellence in city government,” there is no specific reference to diversity, inclusion, equality, and equity. However, the synopsis resonates with a demand for such considerations. Those commitments need to be embraced by all in city government, beginning with the city commissioners. Current city government does not reflect progressive leadership.
In reviewing the organizational structure of the city, there are at least three levels of management. However, there are no people of color within those three levels. This is obviously a basic lack of diversity. The departmental directory listed approximately 40 administrators/managers/supervisors. In reviewing those positions, there were only three people of color. Obviously, there is not even sufficient diversity within city government at the lower managerial levels.
The question that is loud and clear is, “how can a city gain a reputation as an equitable city for all citizens when it doesn’t even apply that practice within its organizational structure?”
There is certainly organizational professionalism in our geographical area that can assist city government in developing open and equitable staff. Furthermore, there are national organizations that can also assist in evaluating, strategizing, and providing intentional steps that will help Johnson City gain a reputation as an equitable city for all citizens.
The International City/County Management Association has a multitude of programs to provide excellence in city government. Furthermore it unequivocally states, “Creating better communities around the world begins with a commitment to equity and inclusion. ICMA strives to ensure that our members and the overall profession reflects the diversity of the people we serve. We work to mitigate the effects of bias in all areas of local government by developing and promoting programs and initiatives in the areas of service delivery, hiring practices, leadership development, community engagement, workplace culture.
There also exists the National Forum for Black Public Administrators, whose vision is to inspire leadership development and service excellence with integrity and accountability, while transforming the way we govern. Its mission is to serve as a catalyst for linking public and private organizations as well as academic institutions to support the professional development of African-Americans choosing public service careers. It also has consulting and developmental programs to intentionally create diversity, inclusion, equity, and equality in governmental bodies.
From a long-range perspective, there is the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. It identifies potential leaders beginning in high school, funding their advanced learning experiences, mentoring potential leaders along the way, and connecting them with various segments of private and public organizations. Eastman Chemical, Nuclear Fuels, and the Greeneville Public School System all participate.
An anti-racism workshop could also be considered.
If we are to create a vibrant, healthy community, experience diverse perspectives of human needs, provide a government that excels, and offer the space to those seeking either a healthy environment, or a meaningful tourist attraction, we need diverse progressive leadership in our city, town, and county governments to make that happen.
Executive Committee — Johnson City/Washington County NAACP
Rev. Tavia Sillman, President
Thomas Graham, Vice President
Alona Norwood, Secretary
Rev. Edward Wolff, Treasurer
Dr. Georgita Washington, Health
Rachel Proctor, Communications
Lorraine Washington, Freedom Fund
Rev. Vincent Dial, Religious Affairs