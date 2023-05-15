To my mind, nothing says that winter is gone more than sitting a spell on your freshly spring-cleaned front porch, listening to the birds sing, feeling the new and welcome warmth from a passing westerly and then taking a big bite out of a slice of freshly baked pizza from Greg’s Pizza.
Even my dining partner says that spring is truly on the way when she gets a savory whiff of Greg’s Pizza’s sausage, ham and cheese toppings.
First impressions
While the Elizabethton location has dine-in facilities, Johnson City’s Greg’s Pizza has only carry-out and home delivery. The easiest route to Greg’s front door is via North Roan Street in Johnson City, followed by turning east onto Princeton Road and then turning into the parking lot on your right. Greg’s is immediately in front of you, with plenty of parking spaces out front.
Inside their Johnson City location, you will find a somewhat Spartan waiting area occupying the left-most third of the building’s length, offering six seats. There is a reach-in cooler containing prepackaged salads and desserts, along with bottled soft drinks and water. There are no public restrooms available.
Selections
After our busy spring-cleaning morning looked to become an equally busy afternoon, my dining partner sent me after our lunch after phoning our orders into our friend Marley at Greg’s Pizza.
My dining partner wanted a 12-inch Greg’s sausage, mushroom and cheese pizza. Greg’s uses their cheese pizza as a base pie ($17.15 for a 12-incher) then charges $1 per extra topping added (in this case $1 each for sausage and for mushrooms), making the total price for her pie $19.15.
Seeing that some of that Greg’s Pizza ham hadn’t joined the other pizza toppings, I decided to remedy that situation by ordering one of their excellent ham sandwiches ($9.15) on a toasted Italian hoagie bun.
How it tastes
Greg’s own pizza dough forms the foundation for what is to come. Construction begins with covering the foundation with some of the house’s proprietary pizza sauce blend. Next comes the scattering of the toppings — in our case, a tasty and crumbly sausage product together with some slippery-sliced canned mushrooms. Our pizza’s finisher was a generous quantity of Greg’s own mozzarella-based cheese mixture. Following our pizza’s trip through a Greg’s pizza oven, our friend Marley the cashier handed our pizza to me.
On my way home, I wanted that first glimpse of pizza lover’s heaven.
So I sneaked a peek in the box.
What I saw was a flat-earther’s idea of what autumn in North America must have looked like during the last Ice Age: one vast expanse of white, all surrounded by the red and brown of trees and hills, stretching as far as my eye could see. The appetizing pie had an aroma like no other, enticing me to go ahead and have a small taste and not pay attention to the others honking at me.
Greg’s is one of the few pizza makers that slice their pizzas into strips rather than the usual triangular pie pieces. This makes any of their pizzas much easier to handle, since each slice will now be less likely to wind up dumping its contents down your front and into your lap.
As for the taste of our sausage mushroom and cheese pizza, let’s just say that, between us, my dining partner and I left only two strips for our lunch the next day.
And no, I haven’t forgotten about that ham and cheese sandwich I ordered. Whatever bakery that Greg’s Pizza uses for its sandwich loaves, I hope they keep it a secret. With the stacks of both thin-sliced deli ham and provolone cheese plus the veggie suite that gets added on, the staff of Greg’s could teach the chain sub sandwich restaurants a thing or two.
Besides, I felt that trading half of my Greg’s ham sandwich for some of my dining partner’s luscious pizza was a fair trade.
Final thoughts
Superb pizza, great sandwiches and exemplary service make Greg’s Pizza a regular stop for my dining partner and I. Their location at the center of the north Johnson City restaurant boom means that Marley and company will not be starved for business; indeed, I can only predict more new and hungry customers showing up at Greg’s Pizza’s front door.
I bet you’ll be one of them.